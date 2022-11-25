Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are So Soft, 67,700 People Love Them — and They're $10 for Black Friday

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Think about running errands, working from home, or perfecting your skin cycling routine: What are you wearing in each of these scenarios? There’s a possibility you’re doing these everyday tasks in sweatpants, the hero wardrobe staple that’s finally gotten the hype it deserves thanks to stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Lopez coming up with creative ways to rock them. If you’re in the market for a new, anything-but-basic pair, Leggings Depot’s sweatpants should be on your radar.

Available in an astonishing 300 colors and prints from black to neon fuschia to camo, these joggers might just be the most perfect pants available for purchase on the internet — at least, according to 67,700 Amazon shoppers, who love them so much that they’re the site’s best-selling women’s sweatpants. The Leggings Depot pants are available in a few different styles, including a classic jogger variety with two large pockets, an elasticized drawstring waistband, and comfortable tapered jogger cuff, as well as a terry cloth version and moisture-wicking “Activeflex” option. The joggers are sturdy (and flattering) enough to throw on out of the house, but cozy enough to wear indoors while you finish Netflix’s The Crown curled up on your couch.

Depending on your style and color preferences, you can grab them on sale for as low as $10 for Black Friday.

Not convinced you need another pair of sweatpants? Then maybe the thousands (and thousands) of positive ratings on Amazon will help you decide. One reviewer said the Leggings Depot pants are a “great cross between a legging and a sweatpant” while another claimed they’re “the softest and comfiest pants” they own and that they “even wear them out in public.” Someone else agreed that they fit similarly to leggings, but “certainly have breathing room.”

“Omg these are my new favorite pants,” one enthusiastic customer wrote. “I want to wear them everyday! They are buttery soft, fit just right, flattering, and perfect for wearing out to run errands or sleeping in as pjs. I was skeptical… [but] these are perfect.”

The TL;DR? The Leggings Depot Sweatpants are a steal for a comfy, cozy sweatpant that you won’t be embarrassed to wear out of your house — snag a pair while they’re still on sale for as low as $10 at Amazon.

