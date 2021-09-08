AZFL

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Forms Strategic Alliance With Stilbon Corp.

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Forms Strategic Alliance With Stilbon Corp.

Miami, FL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (OTC: AZFL) Management announced the formation of a new strategic alliance with Stilbon Corp. effective today, as the two companies agreed to terms on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).



Stilbon specializes in the distribution of top brand cosmetic and consumer products to wholesale and duty-free outlets all over the world. Stilbon Corp. (www.stilbon.com) founded in 1991, consists of four divisions oriented towards the mass marketing of Health and Beauty Products, Wines and Spirits, Agriculture and Food, Duty Free and Logistics (Shipping/Handling Services). Headquartered in Miami, FL, Stilbon possesses a broad and reliable distribution network across the Caribbean, South America, Europe, and Asia—with the capacity of supplying product to 15,000+ points of sale.

This alliance will allow Amazonas Florestal to distribute its hemp-derived products across three different continents, starting with the delivery of its custom-formulated products manufactured in Colombia to the 3,000+ points of sale in Italy that currently stock brands provided by Stilbon Corp.

Moreover, AZFL’s public subsidiary Green America Laboratories is set to inaugurate in the 4th quarter of 2021 and as its production capacity increases, Stilbon will also assist in the distribution and sale of its hemp/medical marijuana products to South America and the European Union.

Amazonas Florestal had been looking for a business alliance that would allow it to join efforts with entities already operating in the distribution of medical or cosmetic products at a large scale. AZFL CEO Ricardo Cortez stated: “We are thrilled to join forces with an established player in Stilbon Corp, especially at a time where our subsidiary Green America Laboratories is set to open its doors before the end of 2021. This alliance will further secure the distribution network for our upcoming CBD/Medical Marijuana product line, and their expertise in successfully wholesaling products around the globe for over 25 years brings tremendous potential to the table.”

Story continues

Stilbon Corp’s CEO Jorge Miller added: “As Owner/CEO of Stilbon, I am always in search for quality products that my customers can purchase at wholesale level price points —and seeing first-hand what Amazonas Florestal has in store, the quality products they are close to launching, I am certain that together we can establish a significant market share in the cannabis space across Europe and South America, for starters.”

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd.—headquartered in Miami, FL—is a natural resources company dedicated to the research and development of innovative projects to process Industrial Hemp in legal cannabinoid concentrations into High CBD, THC-Free and Delta-8 products. The company also promotes the sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforest state of Amazonas, in Brazil, and projects the certification and sale of carbon credits registered from the preservation of rainforest properties. In 2017, the company shifted gears to focus on the growing, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.A. for both domestic and international markets. In 2021, the company is building an important hemp-derived extraction facility in Miami, FL dedicated to the production of premium bulk T-Free concentrates. Amazonas Florestal's goal is to become a leader in the field of cannabinoid extractions, serving labs that use these distillates as raw material for human and animal health/wellness products.

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Email: info@azflamerica.com

Website: http://azflamerica.com

Contact:

Stilbon Corp

Website: http://stilboncorp.com

Attachment



