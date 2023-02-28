Amazon workers in Coventry take second day of strike action

Hundreds of staff at the distribution centre are taking action over pay

Union members at an Amazon distribution centre have begun a second day of industrial action.

In January, workers at Coventry's depot became the first in the UK to take strike action against the online retail giant, in a row over pay.

The GMB union is calling for a pay rise from £10.50 to £15 an hour, although the union is not recognised by Amazon.

Amazon said it offered competitive pay which had risen by 29% since 2018 as well as other benefits.

An official picket line is in place outside the centre in Coventry

A further day of action is set for Thursday, and for one week between 13 and 17 March.

About 1,500 people are employed at the Coventry site, where Amazon stock is scanned and sent out to fulfilment centres to then be shipped to consumers.

The GMB said more than 350 staff at the centre were expected to take action in the dispute.

Union official Stuart Richards said there were about 200 staff outside the site on Tuesday morning.

Official picketing workers had managed to persuade two lorries and "quite a number" of co-workers to turn away from the site, he said.

Striking staff were "incredibly upbeat" after the first industrial action, he added.

"Members are organising themselves so it's been amazing to see them get so fired up and continue the fight for pay."

Tuesday's action comes after hundreds of workers walked out for a day in January in the row over pay

Amazon said only a "tiny proportion" of its workforce were involved in the dispute.

"In fact, according to the verified figures, only a fraction of 1% of our UK employees voted in the ballot - and that includes those who voted against industrial action," it said in a statement.

"We appreciate the great work our teams do throughout the year and we're proud to offer competitive pay which starts at a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.

"Employees are also offered comprehensive benefits that are worth thousands more, including private medical insurance, life assurance, subsidised meals and an employee discount, to name a few."

