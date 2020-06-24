'The sound is perfect': These best-selling wireless headphones are on sale for just $30

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Amazon.

Navigating the world of tech accessories can be pricey - especially when searching for a quality pair of wireless headphones.

Several well-known brands offer wireless headphones for upwards of $200, with certain models retailing for nearly $400. While they may boast a large following online, the high price tag, especially during uncertain times, can’t always be justified.

Luckily, for those seeking an affordable alternative, there’s the H7 Bluetooth Headphones by Mpow. Whether you’re on the trials for a run, or listening to a podcast while you work these bluetooth enabled headphones connect with iPhone and Android devices to deliver up to 25 hours of clear, rich sound.

The Mpow headphones are already a bargain at $37, however they’re currently on sale for even less - starting at just $30.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $30 (Originally $37)

What they are

Mpow’s headphones feature a built-in mic for taking handsfree calls while the soft memory foam ear pads make for comfortable wearing every time you use them. With easy to access controls, an adjustable headband and a cord that allows you to plug into your computer or outlet and keep the music going, these headphones are a must for anyone who doesn’t like wearing earbuds or air pod style headphones.

What people are saying

With more than 2,300 customer ratings on Amazon, customers agree that budget-friendly Mpow H7 headphones option delivers high-quality immersive sound.

“I love, love, love, how light weight the headphones are!” one Amazon customer wrote. They cover my entire ears unlike my old ones, where it's pushing against my earrings. It is also a perfectly clear connection for bluetooth whenever I make calls. It also comes with a small grey bag, an input chord if you don't want use bluetooth and a charging chord. Only con is that you need an USB port to plug it in for charging. I would highly recommend this! The sound is perfect, perfect levels of bass, tempo!”

“I wasn't looking for anything fancy or ridiculously expensive. I found these during Black Friday sales and thought I'd give them a whirl. I jog and the headphones I was using kept falling out of my ears and the other ones were not wireless and I kept snagging my arm in them,” another wrote. “The headphones block out the majority of the noise and I'm able to listen to my music at normal volumes without cranking it. Really impressed with how well they stay on my head. I don't have to adjust at all while I'm running.”

Verdict

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of headphones, and aren’t particularly concerned about name brands, the Mpow H7 are a solid choice.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

