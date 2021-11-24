Amazon unveils latest till-free grocery store opening in London

One of Amazon Fresh’s existing London stores (Amazon)

Online retail giant Amazon will open its eighth London grocery store offering just walk out shopping, as it continues to invest in physical sites.

Amazon’s High Holborn Amazon Fresh branch, which has 2500 square feet of front of house space, will start welcoming customers on November 24.

The site will allow customers to use a Amazon app to enter, put their phone away, pick up what they need and then walk away. Shortly after people get an email receipt and are billed from their Amazon account.

The company has made significant moves into the UK physical shop space this year, with a total of eight Amazon Fresh convenience stores, plus two ‘4-star’ general stores. It has been tipped to do further expansion.

Others retailers are also looking at new ways to offer customers different payment choices.

Tesco last month opened it GetGo shop, also at High Holborn, which offers a checkout-free experience.

Amazon Fresh branches sell a range of foods, including from the firm’s own brand ‘by Amazon’.

