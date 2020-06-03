5 clever products under £25 on Amazon

Amazon's top-rated gadgets for the home, kitchen and bathroom to buy now. (Getty Images)

We love nothing more than finding a nifty gadget to make our chores that bit easier.

As more people are staying indoors having a nifty gadget to make light work of cleaning the limescale off the taps, or stopping the rattle of the washing machine vibrating while on a conference call is a must.

While some may be getting fed up of slaving away in the kitchen and chopping up vegetables, others are getting frustrated by the simplest of things, like having odd socks.

Amazon stocks a whole range of products to suit everyone’s needs.

Whether you are looking for devices to help you in the kitchen, bathroom, or with the laundry, there will no doubt be a prop to help.

While there are a whole host of items to choose from, we have narrowed down the top-rated tools for all areas of the home from Amazon, with a cap of £25.

From fabric shavers and sock helpers to a food chopper and tap descaler, shop Amazon’s best buys that won’t break the bank.

Shop the clever buys from Amazon

Philips Fabric Shaver

This handheld fabric shaver is fitted with a fast spinning blade and mesh covering to remove any unwanted balls of fluff, or hair, that collect on your clothes or on blankets within seconds.

Steady Spin Anti Vibration Washing Machine Pad

This pad slips between your washing machine and counter top, which is then manually pumped up, to absorb any sound or vibrations when your washer is on a spin.

Limey Tap Descaling Gadget for Lime Scale Removal

Instead of scrubbing at your taps, this gadget allows you to pour limescale remover into the device, which your taps will sit in, to help get rid of the grime in your bathroom or kitchen taps.

SockDock 2 Pack Sock Laundry Helper

For those who are sick of losing their socks, or having odd socks, this device allows you to keep them all in one place when washing and drying you clothes. Plus it is suitable for other underwear items too.

Brieftons QuickPush Food Chopper

The QuickPush Food Chopper allows you to slice through any fruit or vegetable in one full swoop, creating neat and uniform slices thanks to the two sharp fitted blades.