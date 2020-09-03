Amazon to create 7,000 new UK jobs by year end

Staff make their way around the aisles collecting items before sending them to the on-site dispatch hall to be packaged inside one of Britain's largest Amazon warehouses in Dunfermline, Fife. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) has announced plans to create 7,000 new permanent jobs in the UK by the end of 2020.

The online giant plans to hire 3,000 new staff across three new fulfilment centres in Darlington, Durham and Sutton-in-Ashfield, as well as hiring extra staff at existing fulfilment centres. Amazon will also hire jobs ranging from engineering and finance to HR and health and safety at its corporate offices in the UK.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma hailed the announcement as a “hugely encouraging” boost for job seekers.

“This is not only great news for those looking for a new job, but also a clear vote of confidence in the UK economy as we build back better from the pandemic,” Sharma said in a quote provided by Amazon.

Amazon has already hired 3,000 new staff so far this year across its fulfilment centres and delivery network, meaning the company is set to create 10,000 jobs in the UK by the end of the year. Amazon said many of the new roles would be filled by temporary staff who have been hired during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The new state-of-the-art robotics fulfilment centres in the North East and the Midlands, as well as the thousands of additional roles at sites across the country, underline our commitment to the people and communities in which we operate,” Stefano Perego, Amazon’s vice president of European customer fulfilment, said in a statement.

“We are employing thousands of talented individuals in a diverse range of good jobs from operations managers and tech professionals through to people to handle customer orders.”

Amazon also plans to hire 20,000 seasonal workers to help it deal with the Christmas rush, the company said.

The recruitment drive follows surging online sales across the UK and will take the company’s permanent British workforce to 40,000.