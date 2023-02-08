Amazon’s Trendiest Fashion Brand Teamed Up With Maybelline to Curate the Perfect Valentine’s Day Looks

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

And you can save 15 percent with a special promo code.

Maybelline / Amazon

We’re officially one week away from Valentine’s Day, and time is running out to get your look together for the big night. Whether you’re going out with friends, a partner, or yourself, the holiday of love is a great opportunity to wear your finest red and pink. But if you haven’t figured out your outfit yet, fear not: Amazon’s in-house brand The Drop teamed up with beauty giant Maybelline New York to curate a collection of Valentine’s-inspired fashion and makeup.

That’s not even the best part: You can use the promo code MNYDROP15 at checkout to take 15 percent off the Maybelline products included in the curation. The discount is running now through Thursday, February 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, but we recommend making your purchases now to ensure your picks arrive on time. Keep scrolling to browse through the clothes, shoes, accessories, and makeup that’ll have you feeling and looking your best this Valentine’s Day.

The Drop Valentine’s Day Outfits:

In the world of The Drop, Valentine’s Day is all about wearing comfortable pieces in bold colors. This oversized button-down satin top and matching wide-leg pants, for example, are essentially glorified pajamas, but when you style both bright pink pieces together, they become an elevated evening outfit. If you’re more of a dress person, The Drop makes a slip dress in the same satin fabric, and it’s available in on-theme red and pink (along with neutral tones). For a more casual look, opt for this mock-neck sweater with a sexy cutout in the back that you can pair with simple jeans and boots. And regardless of the outfit you choose, finish off your look with this statement wool overcoat.

Moving on to accessories, our list includes festive shoes and handbags in a budget-friendly price range. These $60 hot pink, pointed-toe pumps have a rhinestone bow on the front that’ll make them stand out from the basic heels in your closet. Style them with this pink croc-embossed handbag that comes with both a top handle and crossbody strap, or go for the roomier Avalon tote bag in a rich red colorway.

Story continues

Check out all of the best Valentine’s Day clothes and accessories from The Drop, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $40); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $48 (Originally $60); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com



Maybelline Valentine’s Day Makeup:

Once you’ve figured out your outfit, you’ll need a dewy makeup look to match. Luckily, Maybelline New York gathered all the face, eye, and lip products required to make that happen. Plus, you can use the promo code MNYDROP15 at checkout to take 15 percent off each item.

Starting off with the base, Maybelline makes a four-in-one primer, concealer, highlighter, and BB cream product that comes in both glowy- and matte-finish options. If you want extra coverage, follow that up with the Instant Age Rewind Concealer, which has more than 118,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. For your brows, we’d recommend the Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer that’s available in four shades, each with a pencil on one side and a spoolie on the other. Moving on to eyes, the brand included its ever-popular Sky High mascara, which a shopper said, “doesn’t clump” and creates “a lot of volume.” Complete the look with either this matte liquid lipstick or this shiny formula in a beautiful pink shade and layer the juicy Lifter Lip Gloss on top.

Below, click through all the products you need to create the perfect Valentine’s Day makeup look.

Amazon

Shop now: $8 with code MNYDROP15 (Originally $13); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $8 with code MNYDROP15 (Originally $13); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $8 with code MNYDROP15 (Originally $13); amazon.com



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.