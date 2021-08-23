Amazon’s A Treasure Trove Of Scandi-Style Home Scores

As summer turns to fall, wild nights out may be swapped for quiet evenings in with a crackling fireplace-scented candle, a steaming hot-chocolate bomb, and an oversized throw. We'll be looking to reach peak hygge. Pronounced Hoo-GAH, this Scandi motto embraces all things warm, cozy, and inviting. The conviviality-trend caught on here in the U.S. a few years back, taking on the form of comforting home accents, and has been trending again as so many of us are cooped up at home. As with many viral things, it quickly became a shoppable movement with mega-retailers like Amazon taking hygge mainstream.



Hidden among the site's butt-scrunch leggings and trendy finds is a virtual treasure trove of cloud-like textiles, kitchenware in soft shapes, smooth wooden furniture, woven baskets, ceramic fondue sets, and more hygge-essential designs. Scroll on to shop our curated list of Amazon's best Scandi-style gems that will bring some cozy warmth to your hibernation station.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.





GooBloo Extra Large Woven Juste Basket, $, available at Amazon





BOUMBI Laurel Wood Reversible Cutting Board, $, available at Amazon





Silverwood CPLW1043E Pendant Light, $, available at Amazon





Homesick Candles Scented Candle, New Home, $, available at Amazon





Creative Co-Op Wood Pedestal with Handle, $, available at Amazon





Creative Co-Op Decorative Bamboo Blanket Ladder, $, available at Amazon





Napa Gift Store Recycled Oak 9 Candle Holder, $, available at Amazon





I-Mego Solid Wood Table Lantern, $, available at Amazon





CIICOOL Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug, $, available at Amazon





Santa Barbara Design Studio Paulownia Wood Double Handle Tray, $, available at Amazon





Wahson Velvet Accent Rocking Chair With Wood Frame, $, available at Amazon





VIYEAR VIYEAR Chunky Knit Blanket, $, available at Amazon





Terra Flame Table Top Fire Bowl, $, available at Amazon





MetU Handmade Finnish Kuksa Wooden Cup, $, available at Amazon





Meik Wiking The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Livin, $, available at Amazon





Idee Home Hand-Woven Cotton Rug With Tassel, $, available at Amazon





GooBloo Store Large Woven Storage Basket Jute, $, available at Amazon





Chantal Sven Enamel on Steel Whistling Teakettle, 1.4 quarts, $, available at Amazon





Annadaif Washed-Cotton Bowknot Duvet Set, $, available at Amazon





FLORAVOGUE Velvet Knot Pillow, $, available at Amazon





LampLust Taper Candle Holder Set, $, available at Amazon





Goodpick Rope Hanging Baskets (Set of 2), $, available at Amazon





Nordic Ware Heirloom Cookie Stamps, Silver With Hardwood Handles, $, available at Amazon





Twinkle Star Copper String Fairy Lights, 200 LED 66 FT, $, available at Amazon





Mora Ceramics Flat Plates, Set of 6, $, available at Amazon





Christopher Knight Home Isaac Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair, $, available at Amazon





NWT Framed Canvas Abstract Wall Art, 3 Panels, $, available at Amazon





Lipper International Acacia Wave Serving Bowl, Small, $, available at Amazon





Dansk Kobenstyle White Butter Warmer, $, available at Amazon





HAITRAL Wooden Tripod Lamp With Fabric Linen Shade, $, available at Amazon





Lumi Living Cotton Ribbed Knit Textured Throw Pillow, $, available at Amazon





Zri Bamboo Round Bamboo Mirror With Adjustable Leather Strap, $, available at Amazon





Mkono Mkono Cement Succulent Planter Set of 3 Concrete Plant, $, available at Amazon





WELLAND Tree Stump Stool Live Edge, $, available at Amazon





Anding Anding White Ceramic Vase - Matte Design, $, available at Amazon





Bourina BOURINA Textured Throw Blanket, $, available at Amazon





Copper Mules 100% Pure Copper Moscow Mule Mug (16 oz Hammered), $, available at Amazon





Iris Hantverk Table Dustpan & Brush Set, $, available at Amazon





Dreaming Wapiti Dreaming Wapiti Duvet Cover King, $, available at Amazon





Safavieh Safavieh California Premium Shag Collection, $, available at Amazon





Trycooling Trycooling The Thinker Statue Abstract Sculpture, $, available at Amazon





Ornavo Home Ornavo Home Mirage Modern Ottoman, $, available at Amazon





American Trails American Trails Decorative Ladder, $, available at Amazon





DAZONE DAZONE Modern Accent Chair, $, available at Amazon





Kate and Laurel Round Decorative Modern Wood Frame Wall Mirror, $, available at Amazon





KOUBOO Kouboo Rattan Foot Stool, Natural, $, available at

