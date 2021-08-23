Amazon’s A Treasure Trove Of Scandi-Style Home Scores
Cortne Bonilla
·3 min read
As summer turns to fall, wild nights out may be swapped for quiet evenings in with a crackling fireplace-scented candle, a steaming hot-chocolate bomb, and an oversized throw. We'll be looking to reach peak hygge. Pronounced Hoo-GAH, this Scandi motto embraces all things warm, cozy, and inviting. The conviviality-trend caught on here in the U.S. a few years back, taking on the form of comforting home accents, and has been trending again as so many of us are cooped up at home. As with many viral things, it quickly became a shoppable movement with mega-retailers like Amazon taking hygge mainstream.
Hidden among the site's butt-scrunch leggings and trendy finds is a virtual treasure trove of cloud-like textiles, kitchenware in soft shapes, smooth wooden furniture, woven baskets, ceramic fondue sets, and more hygge-essential designs. Scroll on to shop our curated list of Amazon's best Scandi-style gems that will bring some cozy warmth to your hibernation station.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets linebacker Jarrad Davis will be sidelined through the first several weeks of the regular season with an ankle injury. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Davis’ injury will keep him out until around the team's bye week in mid-October. New York will evaluate whether the linebacker will be placed on injured reserve with a chance to return. If he returns after the bye, he will have missed five games. Davis was hurt when another player rolled onto his left ankle du
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots say quarterback Cam Newton will miss at least three days of practice this week after traveling to a team-approved, out of town medical appointment over the weekend. The team said in a statement Monday that Newton went to the appointment Saturday and tested negative each day for COVID-19. But due to a “misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities” that is required by NFL and NFLPA protocols, he has been subjected to a five-day, re-entry cad
Anyone planning to attend a Hamilton Tiger-Cats or Forge FC game at Tim Hortons Field will need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or test negative for the virus. The Ticats announced the new safety measure, which will be in place starting with the team's home opener against the Toronto Argonauts on Sept. 6, in a media release Monday morning. It states that all employees, event staff, ticket holders and media must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the stadium this seas