Amazon’s A Treasure Trove Of Scandi-Style Home Scores

As summer turns to fall, wild nights out may be swapped for quiet evenings in with a crackling fireplace-scented candle, a steaming hot-chocolate bomb, and an oversized throw. We'll be looking to reach peak hygge. Pronounced Hoo-GAH, this Scandi motto embraces all things warm, cozy, and inviting. The conviviality-trend caught on here in the U.S. a few years back, taking on the form of comforting home accents, and has been trending again as so many of us are cooped up at home. As with many viral things, it quickly became a shoppable movement with mega-retailers like Amazon taking hygge mainstream.

Hidden among the site's butt-scrunch leggings and trendy finds is a virtual treasure trove of cloud-like textiles, kitchenware in soft shapes, smooth wooden furniture, woven baskets, ceramic fondue sets, and more hygge-essential designs. Scroll on to shop our curated list of Amazon's best Scandi-style gems that will bring some cozy warmth to your hibernation station.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.

<br><br><strong>GooBloo</strong> Extra Large Woven Juste Basket, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yaaZem" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>BOUMBI</strong> Laurel Wood Reversible Cutting Board, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3j9ydwT" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Silverwood</strong> CPLW1043E Pendant Light, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3yc3lQL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Homesick Candles</strong> Scented Candle, New Home, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3khCVrN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Creative Co-Op</strong> Wood Pedestal with Handle, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/387oDEw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Creative Co-Op</strong> Decorative Bamboo Blanket Ladder, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3ybCh3O" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Napa Gift Store</strong> Recycled Oak 9 Candle Holder, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2WiMpuL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>I-Mego</strong> Solid Wood Table Lantern, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2YU1ZKZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>CIICOOL</strong> Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2NWe4NB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Santa Barbara Design Studio</strong> Paulownia Wood Double Handle Tray, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3zhZN0M" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Wahson</strong> Velvet Accent Rocking Chair With Wood Frame, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3txAe98" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>VIYEAR</strong> VIYEAR Chunky Knit Blanket, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3pT7oxV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Terra Flame</strong> Table Top Fire Bowl, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3B3vefx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>MetU</strong> Handmade Finnish Kuksa Wooden Cup, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3oP9eOZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Meik Wiking</strong> The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Livin, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3cLpU7Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Idee Home</strong> Hand-Woven Cotton Rug With Tassel, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2Z0YMK1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>GooBloo Store</strong> Large Woven Storage Basket Jute, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3rlyo9F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Chantal</strong> Sven Enamel on Steel Whistling Teakettle, 1.4 quarts, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3rjIJ63" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Annadaif</strong> Washed-Cotton Bowknot Duvet Set, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3tucumv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>FLORAVOGUE</strong> Velvet Knot Pillow, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2YKTodP" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>LampLust</strong> Taper Candle Holder Set, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2YKcikT" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Goodpick</strong> Rope Hanging Baskets (Set of 2), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/36NkkOj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Nordic Ware</strong> Heirloom Cookie Stamps, Silver With Hardwood Handles, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2MuOFul" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Twinkle Star</strong> Copper String Fairy Lights, 200 LED 66 FT, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3rjtfii" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Mora Ceramics</strong> Flat Plates, Set of 6, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3jcqvCl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Christopher Knight Home</strong> Isaac Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2YKbb4J" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>NWT</strong> Framed Canvas Abstract Wall Art, 3 Panels, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3oSPFFE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Lipper International</strong> Acacia Wave Serving Bowl, Small, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3av1Pzg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Dansk</strong> Kobenstyle White Butter Warmer, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3jkGLPP" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>HAITRAL</strong> Wooden Tripod Lamp With Fabric Linen Shade, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2YKtQ0m" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Lumi Living</strong> Cotton Ribbed Knit Textured Throw Pillow, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3mEUll9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Zri Bamboo</strong> Round Bamboo Mirror With Adjustable Leather Strap, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3jkfUU6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Mkono</strong> Mkono Cement Succulent Planter Set of 3 Concrete Plant, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2O9dfkL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>WELLAND</strong> Tree Stump Stool Live Edge, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2MyEhle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Anding</strong> Anding White Ceramic Vase - Matte Design, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2YKMyow" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Bourina</strong> BOURINA Textured Throw Blanket, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3cTQpIn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Copper Mules</strong> 100% Pure Copper Moscow Mule Mug (16 oz Hammered), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3oWwoD8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Iris Hantverk</strong> Table Dustpan & Brush Set, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3jgo14e" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Dreaming Wapiti</strong> Dreaming Wapiti Duvet Cover King, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3cHpq2r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Safavieh</strong> Safavieh California Premium Shag Collection, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/36Hx5dm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Trycooling</strong> Trycooling The Thinker Statue Abstract Sculpture, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3pT4Dwz" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Ornavo Home</strong> Ornavo Home Mirage Modern Ottoman, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/36HRu1S" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>American Trails</strong> American Trails Decorative Ladder, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3oXhHzX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>DAZONE</strong> DAZONE Modern Accent Chair, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3pOYul5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>Kate and Laurel</strong> Round Decorative Modern Wood Frame Wall Mirror, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3jgcMc5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


<br><br><strong>KOUBOO</strong> Kouboo Rattan Foot Stool, Natural, $, available at


