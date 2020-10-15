Amazon has a ton of outdoor furniture on sale for Prime Day 2020—shop the best deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Amazon's Prime Day is finally here, and Prime Members can score huge discounts on some of the best products we've tested and loved. Amazon boasts an impressive collection of affordable furniture and is also home to its private-label furniture lines, including Rivet and Stone & Beam which we've previously tested out. For on-trend looks that rival some of your favorite furniture brands, Amazon's furniture selection is worth checking out.
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.
(Looking beyond the outdoor must-haves? Here are all of the best deals you won't want to miss during Prime Day 2020.)
Outdoor furniture deals to shop this Prime Day
- Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Fire Pit for $94.95 (Save $25): We're all spending more time outside these days. If you've been thinking about adding a fire pit but don't want to commit a lot of dollars yet, this inexpensive pop-up fire pit is a great way to try it out.
- Great Deal Furniture Store Outdoor Gazebo Canopy for $358.64 (Save $63.29): Reviewers love this affordable gazebo find for its easy assembly and sturdy design
- C-Hopetree Wicker Patio Chair for $79.99 (Save $20): This is the lowest price we've seen on this sturdy black patio chair.
- Sunnyglade LED Lighted Patio Umbrella for $55.99 (Save $14): This stylish outdoor patio earned its 4.5-star rating for its sturdiness and high-quality material. The LED lighting makes this piece a day-to-night essential.
- Nicetown Outdoor Curtains (52 inches by 108 inches) for $20.22 (Save $16.73): These best-selling outdoor curtains are a smart shade solution for your patio space.
- Ever Advanced XL Zero Gravity Recliner for $111.99 (Save $28): This ultra-sturdy recliner is a go-to for backyard hangouts or camping endeavors. Reviewers love the layer of thick padding for extra comfort.
- Ohuhu Quilted Double Hammock for $47.99 (Save $12): This comfortable hammock fit for two even comes with a detachable head pillow.
- Priyate Diamond Trellis Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug for $143.20 (Save $35.80): Add this large woven rug to a patio space for a stylish refresh.
- Solo Stove Bonfire & Stand for $329.99 (Save $90): If you are looking to invest in a higher-end—but still relatively portable—fire pit, Solo Stove is offering substantial deals on its own website. The brand claims to use patented technology to create an exceptional airflow, minimizing the smoke output. Plus, they look modern and gorgeous. Items are currently backordered until early November.
Check out all the best Prime Day Deals
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Prime Day 2020: Shop this stellar outdoor furniture sale at Amazon