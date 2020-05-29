Amazon, Tennis Channel, Eurosport to Stream British Tennis Tournament

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon Prime Video is to live stream a “behind closed doors” tournament for British tennis players in the U.K. and Ireland, while Tennis Channel has the U.S. exclusive rights, and Eurosport also have the rights in various territories. Players will include Andy Murray, who competes in a tournament for the first time this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The event will raise a minimum of £100,000 ($123,000) for charities linked to Britain’s National Health Service.

More from Variety

Schroders Battle of the Brits, a six-day long tournament taking place from June 23 to 28 at the Lawn Tennis Assn.’s headquarters at Roehampton, England, will see the U.K.’s top-ranked male players, including Andy and Jamie Murray, Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund, compete to be crowned singles and doubles champions.

Speaking at the launch, Jamie Murray said: “The last few months have been incredibly challenging times for everyone, and we see this event as our way of giving back. A lot of work has gone in to make sure this could happen and we are very excited to be able to bring an action packed week of tennis, while raising valuable funds for NHS heroes to say thank you for the amazing work they have done.”

Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe, said: “We know that fans across the U.K. are missing live tennis, especially during the British summer, and we are sure this will delight them and give them a chance to see Andy, Jamie and the other top British male players in competitive action again. This builds on Prime Video’s ongoing support for British tennis.”

Story continues

The tournament joins a growing lineup of live sports on Prime Video, including live and exclusive U.K. tennis coverage of tournaments from the ATP, WTA Tours and U.S. Open, 20 Premier League soccer matches per season in the U.K. and NFL Thursday Night Football games available to customers worldwide.

“This event with the Murray brothers is perfectly aligned with Tennis Channel’s lifetime core mission of expanding the game worldwide, and today of empowering the return of world-class tennis competition to hungry fans everywhere,” said Ken Solomon, president, Tennis Channel.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.