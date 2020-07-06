Amazon launches huge summer sale: All the best deals you won't want to miss
Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.
If you thought that all the best summer sales were over, you’d be wrong, because the Amazon Summer Sale starts today (6th July) and runs until Sunday 12th July.
Not only is this an opportunity for all of us to enjoy a range of huge discounts (hello, 57% off bluetooth headphones) it also means that we can snap up a whole hoard of bargains from our sofas (pajamas and G&T optional).
However, we know that Amazon can be a bit of a minefield if you’re not exactly sure what you’re looking for so, to make things easier we’ve rounded up a whole host of the best deals out there.
From a brand new TV to a fancy new toothbrush, a warming bottle of whiskey or a new facial serum, there’s bound to be more than one thing that catches your eye.
Perhaps it’s time for another spring clear out? There’s some new goodies coming your way.