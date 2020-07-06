Amazon launches huge summer sale: All the best deals you won't want to miss

Here are the best bargains in the Amazon Summer Sale. (Getty Images)

If you thought that all the best summer sales were over, you’d be wrong, because the Amazon Summer Sale starts today (6th July) and runs until Sunday 12th July.

Not only is this an opportunity for all of us to enjoy a range of huge discounts (hello, 57% off bluetooth headphones) it also means that we can snap up a whole hoard of bargains from our sofas (pajamas and G&T optional).

However, we know that Amazon can be a bit of a minefield if you’re not exactly sure what you’re looking for so, to make things easier we’ve rounded up a whole host of the best deals out there.

From a brand new TV to a fancy new toothbrush, a warming bottle of whiskey or a new facial serum, there’s bound to be more than one thing that catches your eye.

Perhaps it’s time for another spring clear out? There’s some new goodies coming your way.

The best deals in the Amazon Summer Sale

Vax Blade 24 V Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £111.78 (Was £139.99) 20% off

Tribit StormBox 24W Portable Bluetooth Speakers | £47.59 (Was £70) 32% off

Portable Air Purifier | £25.49 (Was £59.99) 58% off

USB Desk Fan | £10.19 (Was £13.99) 27% off

Aerb Rechargeable Fabric Shaver | £9.98 (Was £13.99) 29% off

Anker Power Bank | £29.99 (Was £34.99) 14% off





SanDisk Extreme 128 GB microSDXC Memory Card | £20.99 (Was £48.65) 57% off

Sipsmith Sloe Gin Liqueur | £20 (Was £25) 20% off

BUZIO Weighted Blanket for Adults | £52.24 (Was £179.99) 71% off

Bosch Rotak 430 LI Cordless Lawnmower | £373.99 (Was £459.99) 19% off

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 3100 Electric Toothbrush | £34.99 (Was £69.99) 50% off

Ecovacs Robot Vacuum OZMO920 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | £379.98 (Was £589.98) 36% off