Amazon Studios Leads Bidding On ‘Voltron’ Live Action Film With ‘Red Notice’ Helmer Rawson Marshall Thurber
EXCLUSIVE: Bidding is heating up on Voltron, a live action version that went out to the town recently, with Red Notice and Dodgeball’s Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct. Deal’s not done yet, but Deadline hears that Amazon Studios is in talks to be home to the giant robot.
Several studios have been in the mix on the property. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are on board to produce with Bob Koplar. Ellen Shanman is writing the script with Thurber.
More from Deadline
Zetna Fuentes To Direct 'Never Look Back' For 3Pas & Amazon; Talia Rothenberg Adapting Lilliam Rivera Novel, Romeo Santos Exec Producing
John Cena Action Comedy Feature 'Officer Exchange' In The Works At Amazon Studios
Voltron is based on the Japanese sci-fi series that that became the ’80s syndicated show Voltron: Defender of the Universe, about a group of pilots whose vehicles join together to form the giant robot. Stay tuned, we will update when deal closes.
Best of Deadline
2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & More
Awards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & More
Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.