Amazon Studios Co-Head of Movies Ted Hope Exits Post for Producing Deal

Ted Hope, co-head of movies Amazon Studios, has decided to exit his post at the company to go back to producing, and he will enter a multi-year, first-look deal with Amazon, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Amazon chief Jennifer Salke made the announcement in an internal memo on Thursday, saying that beginning June 2, Hope will enter the production deal. This was Hope’s decision, who expressed his feelings to Salke earlier this year.

Hope started at Amazon in 2015 as head of development, production and acquisitions. He was promoted to co-head of movies in July 2018 and has been running the film division alongside Julie Rapaport and Matt Newman. Newman and Rapaport will continue as co-heads of movies.

Hope started his career as a producer. He co-founded and co-ran production companies Good Machine, This is That and Double Hope Films. At Good Machine, he produced Ang Lee’s early films including “Pushing Hands,” “The Wedding Banquet” and “Eat Drink Man Woman.” He also executive produced Todd Field’s “In the Bedroom,” which earned five Academy Award nominations.

With This is That, he released “21 Grams,” which received two Academy Award nominations, as well as “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” which won an Oscar for Best Screenplay.

See below for the memo sent by Salke.

Hello Team -

I’m writing today to update you on some changes to the Movies team. Ted Hope will be transitioning from his co-head role and returning to his passion of producing. Ted approached me earlier this year and expressed his feelings about taking on a new challenge. Over the course of several months and many conversations I came to realize Ted is a producer through and through and that now is the right time for both him and the studio to make a change. I couldn’t be happier for Ted as he takes on this new adventure.

Beginning June 2nd, Ted will enter into a multi-year, first look deal with Amazon Studios. This will allow him to focus on the kind of critically acclaimed films he produced prior to joining Amazon and the prestige films he shepherded during his tenure here.

As many of you may know, Ted was hired to grow the movies team five years ago initially focusing on prestige films. His first production was Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed Chi-Raq. What followed was a slate of daring, interesting and award-winning films including the Oscar-winners Manchester by the Sea and Cold War, The Handmaiden, Love & Friendship, Paterson, You Were Never Really Here, The Big Sick and this year’s Oscar-nominated Les Misérables.

Ted is a beloved and widely respected figure throughout the industry. We’re grateful to continue our partnership as he enters into this new chapter. Ted will consult on several movies planned for release in 2020 and he will produce select projects on the Studios’ upcoming development slate. Amazon Studios will always be a home for the best filmmakers in the business, and we consider Ted a member of this group. I’m thrilled that Ted will continue to be a vital part of the Amazon Studios family.

Moving forward, Matt Newman and Julie Rapaport will be Co-Heads of the Movies team, reporting to me. I know the group will be in good hands as they continue their collaborative leadership, and build upon on the great successes AOM has had just within the past year with films including Late Night, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Honey Boy, The Aeronauts and Troop Zero. Please join me in congratulating Matt and Julie on their expanded roles.

I’m so proud of everything the Movies team has accomplished and look forward to continued great work in the future.

And finally, please join me in congratulating Ted on his new venture and thanking him for all his incredible work in helping build Amazon Original Movies.

Jen

