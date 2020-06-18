Amazon To Stream Premier League Games On Twitch To Encourage Shared Viewing

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is planning to stream live Premier League fixtures for free on Twitch in the UK as it aims to give fans the chance to interact with each other while games are being played.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Twitch is hugely popular with gamers and Amazon thinks its chat feature will enable users to behave like pundits and share their views on the match as it happens. It is the first time Twitch, which Amazon acquired for $970M in 2014, has been used to show Premier League football.

More from Deadline

Amazon will also make games available for free through Prime Video after securing an additional four fixtures as part of the Premier League’s coronavirus restart strategy. Its coverage gets underway with Crystal Palace vs Burnley on June 29.

Gabby Logan will be back to present its pitch-side coverage, and she will be joined by pundits including Roberto Martinez and Lee Dixon. Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Peter Drury and Ally McCoist will provide commentary.

Like Sky Sports and BT Sport, Amazon has also worked with gaming company EA Sports to give viewers the opportunity to watch games with synthetic crowd noises. It is calling the technology Stadium Atmosphere.

“We are extremely passionate about delivering the best experience for our customers whilst following guidelines to ensure the safety of our production team,” said Alex Green, managing director of Amazon Prime Video Sport Europe.

“Beyond this, we have made a number of additions that bring extra choice to our customers in how they watch, from full-crowd Stadium Atmosphere to streaming our Prime Video fixtures on leading streaming service, Twitch.”

Story continues

Amazon’s plans follow it streaming two rounds of Premier League fixtures for the first time last year. Its coverage is produced by Sunset+Vine, which is owned by Welsh production group Tinopolis.

The Premier League returned after a near 14-week hiatus on Wednesday night, with Sky Sports broadcasting two fixtures, including Manchester City’s 3-0 drubbing of Arsenal.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.