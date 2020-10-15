Amazon Staffers Love This Anti-Theft Backpack That’s on Sale Until Midnight

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is winding down, with mere hours left to shop the massive savings across fashion, beauty, electronics, and just about everything else. But don’t worry if you’re late to the party: During the final hours of Prime Day, you can still score a discounted anti-theft backpack that’s a top pick among Amazon’s staff (a.k.a. the experts).

Enter: the PacSafe Women’s Citysafe Backpack, a multi-functional accessory that’s 40% off for Amazon Prime members right now. The backpack’s smart anti-theft design includes interlocking zippers, cut-proof material, and slashguard strips. And, in a high-tech twist, the backpack even features RFID-blocking pockets to help protect the personal data on your laptop and phone from identity theft.

Buy It! PacSafe Women’s Citysafe Backpack, $77.90 (orig. $129.95); amazon.com

Because of these secure features, the backpack is a great option for remote workers and college students. It’s even equipped with a turn-and-lock security hook, so you can easily attach it to a table or chair if you need to step away for a moment (you’ll never again have to ask someone to watch your laptop while you go to the bathroom).

Made of a lightweight mesh material that’s durable and water-resistant, the bag has padded, adjustable shoulder straps to enhance comfort, along with a top handle that makes it convenient to grab on your way out the door during rushed mornings. Plus, it comes with tons of pockets for corralling loose items, and there’s even a padded sleeve that can fit a laptop or tablet as large as a 16-inch Macbook Pro. The PacSafe Women’s Citysafe Backpack is also the perfect size because it’s spacious enough to fit a sweater, book, and laptop without looking clunky or obtrusive.

This popular theft-resistant backpack is only on sale in black, but it’s also available in navy, blush, gray, and burgundy colorways to satisfy all your styling needs. It’s a hit among reviewers for its practicality and style, earning a collective 4.8-star rating from hundreds of Amazon shoppers.

“This bag has been the best investment I have ever made,” one reviewer raved. “I never had to worry about my things getting stolen, or someone trying to pickpocket me. I felt very safe walking the streets with it and taking the metro or subway.”

“Just received this beautiful backpack,” another added. “The Merlot color is gorgeous. I like that it is a muted, rich burgundy, with a smooth fabric that’s more like a purse than a backpack.”

A third said the PacSafe Women’s Citysafe Backpack is “safe, stylish, and fits everything you need for your commute...including lunch, makeup, and a change of shoes.”

Procrastinators and last-minute shoppers, it’s your lucky day. Prime Day officially wraps up at midnight PT tonight, so you can still take advantage of one of the best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals of them all — but only for a few more hours!

