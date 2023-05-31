Amazon staff protest climate record and office return

Amazon

About 2,000 US staff at Amazon are planning to take part in a one-hour walkout in protest over the internet giant's climate record and its push to bring office staff back to offices.

The action is being organised by staff advocacy groups, including Amazon Employees for Climate Justice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers said morale at the company was at an "all-time low" due to a "short-sighted decisions" by leaders.

Amazon said it respected workers' rights to express opinions.

About 900 people have committed to participate in the protest at the company's headquarters in Seattle, while others will take part remotely, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice and Amazon's Remote Advocacy group said.

"Our goal is to change Amazon's cost/benefit analysis on making harmful, unilateral decisions that are having an outsized impact on people of colour, women, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable people," they said.

The protest comes as Amazon has been on a cost-cutting drive, responding in part to economic uncertainty that has slowed sales in many parts of the company, including e-commerce and its cloud-computing division.

It has announced 27,000 layoffs since January and reduced investments in many areas, including pausing construction in a high-profile corporate campus near Washington, DC.

The company, which employs more than 65,000 corporate and tech employees near its headquarters and more than 350,000 such works globally, also ordered office staff to work in the office at least three times per week, starting in May, saying it would improve the firm's communication and culture.

Organisers said leaders were exhibiting "day 2 decision-making and taking us in the wrong direction" - a reference to a company catchphrase developed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who called for "day 1" thinking focused on innovation and long-term goals.

They said they wanted more flexibility in how they work and for the company to put the climate at the forefront of its decision making.

They also accused the company of under-counting its carbon footprint, pointing to a report that said Amazon considered only Amazon-brand products in its calculations.

Company spokesman Brad Glasser said the firm was "always listening and would continue to do so but we're happy with how the first month of having more people back in the office has been".

He said Amazon remained committed to meeting its 2019 commitment to be carbon neutral by 2040 and was in course to rely entirely on renewable energy sources by 2025.

The firm has been electrifying its fleet of delivery vehicles, among other steps.

"We will continue investing substantially, inventing and collaborating both internally and externally to reach our goal," he said.