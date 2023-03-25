Amazon Has Spring Cleaning Deals on Vacuums, Steam Mops, and More — and Discounts Go Up to 75% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Save on iRobot, Shark, Mrs. Meyers, and more

People / Reese Herrington

Get ready to start making major progress on your spring cleaning checklist!

Amazon dropped all kinds of spring cleaning deals on everything you need to make your home look brand new. Right now, you can save up to 75 percent on vacuums, steam mops, household cleaners, and more tools. That includes savings from iRobot, Scotch, Bissell, and more customer-favorite brands.

To help you get started, we rounded up all the deals worth adding to your cart — and we put the best ones right at the top.

Best Overall Spring Cleaning Deals

Related: An Air Purifier That Makes a 'Huge Difference' with Allergy Symptoms Is Under $100 at Amazon Today

If you want to save time and energy on vacuuming, now's a great time to grab the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Currently slashed to $100, the smart cleaning device has 2,200 pascals of suction power to remove dirt, dust, pet hair, and debris from hard floors and carpets. It has six cleaning modes and runs for up to 120 minutes.

Amazon

Buy It! Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

For stubborn sticky messes, snap up the Joymoop Mop and Bucket System while it's double-discounted. Designed to clean floors, windows, and baseboards, the multifunctional mop with a swivel head comes with three reusable microfiber brush heads. One of our favorite features? Its two-compartment bucket has a self-cleaning system, so you don't have to wring it out. More than 3,700 customers have given it a five-star rating. Shoppers have called the "lightweight" gadget a "time saver" in reviews, too.

Story continues

Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

In the market for reliable cleaning devices to maintain clean floors? You can score major savings on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, upright vacuums, and handheld vacuums. We even tracked down deals on iRobot, Shark, Black + Decker, and more popular brands.

For heavy-duty cleaning, snap up the Hoover WindTunnel Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale for $100 — a stellar deal for an upright vacuum. Designed to clean hard floors and carpets, the vacuum is equipped with a five-level height adjuster. According to one shopper, "This vacuum has great suction and easy-to-use attachments."

Whether you want to tackle crumbs in-between couch cushions or dust on windowsills, grab Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum. A customer-favorite cleaning gadget for above-floor messes, it's currently the best-selling handheld vacuum at Amazon. It's racked up more than 65,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it "lightweight" and "handy."

Amazon

Best Mop Deals

To target sticky messes and really make your floors sparkle, a mop is a must. Fortunately, there are deals on all kinds of mops, including steam mops, spray mops, spin mops, and mop and bucket systems.

For an easy way to clean and sanitize your floors, consider adding the Bissell Powerfresh Pet Steam Mop to your virtual cart. In just 30 seconds, the mop generates steam that helps get rid of 99.9 percent of bacteria on sealed surfaces. Customers can't stop leaving glowing reviews for the "must-have" mop. One shopper with pets shared, "I can't believe how fast and how well this cleans your floor," and added, "My floors look amazing and my house smells fresh and clean."

Amazon

Best Amazon Fresh Deals

If your cleaning arsenal needs to be replenished, you're in luck because there are spring cleaning deals aplenty on popular household cleaners and tools featured in the Amazon Fresh shopping hub. The grocery section has discounts on popular brands like Mrs. Meyers, Method, Mr. Clean, and OXO. And on top of these exclusive offers, you can get free shipping when you spend $150. Throw in a few of these on-sale cleaners when grabbing your weekly grocery haul, and you'll save yourself a trip to the store and score savings in the process.

Gear up for spring cleaning season and shop more vacuum, steam mop, and cleaning tool deals at Amazon before the savings disappear!

Amazon

Buy It! Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, $31.99 with coupon ($49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hoover WindTunnel Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $49 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Powerfresh Pet Steam Mop, $76.80 (orig. $92.69); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop, $26.10 (orig. $57.97); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Scrubbing Bubbles Continuous Clean Drop-Ins Toilet Cleaner Tablets, $3.88 (orig. $8); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.