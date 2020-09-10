'No more sore feet!': Why these affordable Amazon sneakers have shoppers raving

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

These EvinTer women's running shoes have over 1,500 reviews on Amazon.

Whether you’re going for a walk, speedwalking to catch transit, or running errands, our feet go through a lot. No matter what you’re doing throughout the day, it’s important to make sure you’re wearing comfortable footwear.

Wearing uncomfortable shoes can be damaging to your health and make someone tired and irritable because there is nothing worse than walking around all day with feet that ache.

The trick is finding that perfect shoe that looks good and feels good so you can go about your day. Once you discover a comfy, affordable shoe, you’ll be shocked by the benefits it can add to your life. A good shoe can result in less foot pain, it can improve posture and circulation, allow you to be more active and no more annoying blisters.

We came across a shoe that many shoppers on Amazon are loving, the EvinTer women's athletic walking sneakers that are lightweight casual mesh comfortable shoes. These sneakers are so popular that they rank no. 2 in Women’s Walking Shoes and no. 10 in Shoes and Handbags.

This pair of sneakers has a convenient slip-on design and a thick sole for shock absorption with every step that you take. The rubber sole keeps you grounded and the shoe has a breathable and lightweight knit design to keep your feet cool and comfortable.

They come in 22 shades, ranging from bright vibrant colours to simple and neutral looks. They also range in size from women’s size 5 to size 10 but the company warns that their shoes run a bit larger. It’s recommended that you purchase a pair that is one size smaller than your usual size.

The best part about this sneaker is that it is very affordable at the low cost of $39.99 and EvinTer offers replacements or a refund if you are not satisfied with your purchase.

“These shoes are so light and comfy,” one happy customer writes. “I always wear a size 7 and they were too big I had to return. People were saying to order 1/2 size smaller, unfortunately, there is no 6 1/2 available I ordered 6. Love all the great colours and 20 pairs made it even better.

Shoppers can’t stop praising the shoes convenient slip-on design and comfortable material.

“Perfect for travelling! They are easy to slip on and off which was great going through TSA at the airport. Very light and comfortable,” another Amazon customer shares.

