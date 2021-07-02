Amazon Small Business Days is all about shopping big to support the local and small businesses across India

For small businesses across the nation, 2020 was one of the most challenging years in history. And as we continue to navigate the economic impact and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, it is critical to support small businesses, both locally and nationally. Small businesses are an essential part of what makes our marketplace unique and now, more than ever, they need our support " which is why Amazon is back with its Small Business Days (SBD) starting from midnight on July 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm on July 4, 2021.

#AmazonSmallBusinessDay continues to reinforce small business success Today, the world faces a challenge like never before that has severely impacted small and medium businesses as they compete against larger retailers and pivot due to economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, in order to find inspiration in these difficult times, Amazon is here to help every local entrepreneur remain viable, and once again, thrive at remarkable levels. Through this three-day event, lakhs of homegrown sellers, manufacturers, start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans & weavers, and local shops will be able to reach out and delight more customers after overcoming some severe hurdles.

#ShopBigSupportSmall During the Small Business Days from July 2-4 2021, customers can discover exclusive and innovative assortment of products at great discounts and deals across categories including immunity boosters, monsoon essentials, at-home fitness supplies, regional handicrafts, among many more from the special themed stores on the marketplace. The sale boasts of a curated selection of hard-to-find goods ranging from Work from Home essentials to comfort food as well as rich traditional handloom weaves straight from regional weavers made available to millions of Amazon customers. As part of this initiative, customers will stand to gain more with coupons on over 8 lakh + products and a cashback offer of up to 10% powered by A-pay and on other forms of digital payments as well.

Tales of Empowerment In its mission to bring all forms of Indian crafts online and expand the selection for its customers, Amazon has created unique seller programs like Amazon Karigar, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Launchpad and more to help retailer's jumpstart their business in these unprecedented times and grow by leaps and bounds. Below, we introduce just a few of the entrepreneurs and small businesses that are ready for SBD 2021.

From helping women learning to make incense sticks, teaching them basic computer skills to helping them learn how to stitch " Arya Singh's association with Amazon Saheli has been remarkable. Arya's company iVillage has empowered women from villages in UP to earn a living by creating products in soft furnishing, home dÃ©cor, fabric jewellery, and lots more that are available online via Amazon Saheli to millions of customers. With an online presence, the company has gained immense popularity and is featured on the Amazon buy box to enable purchase with just a click of a button!

Mitresh Sharma from Uttarakhand, the CEO of First Bud Organics, recounts how his degree in Entrepreneurial studies from XLRI, Jamshedpur or his experience as a marketing manager had not prepared him for the real-world challenges. On his association with Amazon, the sales of his 100% organic food products grew by over 3-4x that greatly benefitted the livelihood of farmers of Uttarakhand along with the start-up gaining tremendous recognition, both locally and nationally.

Priyanka Goyal Sehlot, an IIM Calcutta post-graduate, left her job with the pursuit of changing the mattress industry and formed the Sleep Company to provide good quality sleep with the patented SmartGRID technology. With tremendous faith in her idea, she signed up with Amazon to set up an online store and reach out to prospective customers across the country. From crossing 1 crore/month mark in just one year to soon launching their product catalogue in the global market, the Sleep Company has a lot of significant milestones to celebrate with Amazon.

This Amazon Small Business Day 2021, there is a need to communication a strong message of hope, positivity, and acknowledge the resilience of small businesses who have successfully battled through the last year and come out fighting. With lakhs of local shops and businesses across the country ready to take the center stage this week, lets shop and show our undying support to these small business legends.

For more information, check out https://www.amazon.in/l/sbd

