Amazon Slashed Prices on Top-Rated Cleaning Gadgets — Vacuums, Spin Scrubbers, and More Are on Sale from $10

Discounts go up to 86 percent off

People / Tyler Roeland

Chores are enough of a drag, but using old, clunky, and weak cleaning gadgets to check boxes off your to-do list makes them a hassle. Luckily, we found must-have products to add to your utility closet, and they’re all on sale.

Amazon’s deals page is bursting with discounts ahead of next week’s Prime Big Deal Days, aka its October Prime Day, and cleaning gadgets are no exception. Right now, shoppers can save on top-rated devices like cordless vacuum cleaners, spray mops, electric spin scrubbers, and more from brands like Roomba, Bissell, and Shark. We found the 10 best deals to add to your utility closet ASAP — and discounts go up to 86 percent off.

Best Amazon Deals on Cleaning Gadgets

Zoker Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with Coupon

Amazon

$800

$110

Buy on Amazon

The steepest discount we found is on this cordless vacuum cleaner, which is nearly $700 off thanks to a stackable coupon. The vacuum can clean carpet and hard floors, including wood and tile, and it can even convert into a handheld device for upholstery, couch cushions, and car interiors. It has two suction modes and a five-stage filtration system that securely traps germs, allergens, and debris. One reviewer even raved, “This cordless vacuum cleaner has been much more impressive than my Dyson.”

Story continues

Panda Grip Spray Mop, $20 (Save 31%)

Amazon

$29

$20

Buy on Amazon

This best-selling spray mop is just $20 right now. It’s designed with a refillable tank that you can fill with water and the cleaning solution of your choice, and it comes with two machine-washable microfiber mop pads. This saves the added expense of specific disinfectants and wasteful paper pads that are required for other mops. Plus, the reusable mop pads can be used wet and dry; this means you can swipe over dust and pet hair in a pinch, too.

Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 with Coupon and Prime

Amazon

$68

$40

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Prime members can score triple discounts on this highly rated electric spin scrubber, so sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime if you're not a subscriber. The device has two spin speeds plus four detachable brush heads that can be used to clean floor-to-ceiling messes. Each brush is designed for a different cleaning task, like a round brush for concave sinks and tubs, and a large flat brush for tiles and shower walls.

Shoppers have praised the convenience and functionality of the scrubber, especially since its extendable body and powerful modes eliminate the need for bending and vigorous scrubbing. One reviewer shared that their “grout looks like new on [a] 25-year-old tile floor,” while another wrote, “This scrubbing wand is amazing and makes cleaning our bathtubs, showers, and walls much easier.”

There are impressive markdowns galore on cleaning gadgets at Amazon, so snap up these handy devices before sale prices disappear.

Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $110 (Save 11%)

Amazon

$124

$110

Buy on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $165 with Prime

Amazon

$300

$165

Buy on Amazon

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, $167 (Save 30%)

Amazon

$240

$167

Buy on Amazon

Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $70 (Save 22%)

Amazon

$90

$70

Buy on Amazon

Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum, $268 (Save 19%)

Amazon

$330

$268

Buy on Amazon

Boomjoy Extendable Microfiber Feather Duster, $10 (Save 23%)

Amazon

$13

$10

Buy on Amazon

Bissell CleanView Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $90 (Save 10%)

Amazon

$100

$90

Buy on Amazon

