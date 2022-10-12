Amazon just slashed prices on tons of KitchenAid items for Prime Day — save on stand mixers, cooking utensils and more

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Folks who cook often should definitely take a look at some of the sweet KitchenAid deals on Amazon right now for Prime Day. Not only can you get one of the brand's iconic stand mixers for $80 off, but many kitchen accessories like oven mitts, mixing bowls, measuring cups and all-purpose shears are on sale, too.

Prices change often on Amazon, so you shouldn't put off snagging these KitchenAid deals while you can. Below you'll find 13 items worth adding to your cart today.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield - Aqua Sky, $349.99 (Orig. $459.99)

$349.99 $459.99 at Amazon

Yes, this is a big deal. KitchenAid stand mixers don't go on sale often, especially not in popular colors like aqua sky. Grab this KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield before it's gone!

KitchenAid Tool and Gadget Set with Crock, $38.99 (Orig. $41.99)

$38.99 $41.99 at Amazon

No drawer space? No problem! This KitchenAid Tool and Gadget Set comes with a storage crock, which makes them easily accessible right on your counter.

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender, $47.99 (Orig. $59.99)

$47.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Perfect for blending gazpacho or even baby food, this KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender is a gadget you'll use all year round.

KitchenAid Gourmet 14-Piece Forged Triple Rivet Block Set with Built-in Knife Sharpener, $68.84 (Orig. $99.99)

$68.84 $99.99 at Amazon

Not only does this 14-Piece Knife Set come with cutlery to tackle any kitchen job, the block also has a built-in sharpener to keep your knives super sharp.

KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II Accessories and Pro Whisk, $99 (Orig. $109.99)

$99 $109.99 at Amazon

Blend brownie batter, cake mix and more easily with this KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer.

KitchenAid Cordless 5-Cup Food Chopper, $79.99 (Orig. $99.99)

$79.99 $99.99 at Amazon

No one likes dicing peppers or chopping onions by hand. Save time and energy with this KitchenAid Cordless 5-Cup Food Chopper.

KitchenAid Asteroid Mini Oven Mitt, 5.5 x 8 In., Gray, 2-Count, $13.53 (Orig. $22.99)

$13.53 $22.99 at Amazon

These KitchenAid Asteroid Mini Oven Mitt don't take up much space, but it makes grabbing hot pans out of the oven or trays from the toaster super easy.

KitchenAid Gourmet 4-Sided Stainless Steel Box Grater with Detachable Storage Container, $18.10 (Orig. $30.99)

$18.10 $30.99 at Amazon

This genius KitchenAid Gourmet 4-Sided Stainless Steel Box Grater comes with a coordinating storage container to catch cheese as you shred it.

KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3, Empire Red, $23.10 (Orig. $32.99)

$23.10 $32.99 at Amazon

Whether for marinating meats or mixing ingredients for a salad, these KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls will get lots of use.

KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener, $11.90 (Orig. $19.99)

$11.90 $19.99 at Amazon

Who doesn't love a kitchen item that works double duty? Use this KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener to open canned goods and beer bottles.

KitchenAid Classic Measuring Cups, Set of 4, $8.04 (Orig. $8.99)

$8.04 $8.99 at Amazon

You'll be glad you invested in these KitchenAid Classic Measuring Cups when cooking recipes that require precise measurements.

KitchenAid All-Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath, $8.99 (Orig. $11.99)

$8.99 $11.99 at Amazon

You may not think you need kitchen shears, but you do. They make cutting veggies and even meats so much easier. They're also great for "chopping" salads.

KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, $17.29 (Orig. $34.99)

$17.29 $34.99 at Amazon

When grabbing really hot items from the oven like a pizza stone, these heavy-duty KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitts will keep your hands properly protected.

If you liked this story, check out these super sharp knives on sale for more than 50% off.

More from In The Know:

Grab the popular oil that Amazon shoppers say 'grows hair' while it's on sale for less than $10 for Prime Day

The best-selling under-bed storage bags that hold 24 pairs of shoes are 47% off on Amazon for Prime Day: 'I was able to fit almost every kind of shoe'

The soft, smooth sheet set that has more than 26,000 ratings on Amazon is $48 off for Prime Day

Amazon shoppers discovered this handy mini car vacuum cleaner that's perfect for dust, pet hair, bugs and more: 'Picks up almost anything'

The post Amazon slashed prices on tons of KitchenAid items — here are the 13 deals you shouldn’t miss appeared first on In The Know.