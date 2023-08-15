Amazon Shoppers Wear This “Super Cute and Comfy” Midi Dress Year-Round, and It’s on Sale for $20

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Keep it in your wardrobe from summer to fall.

Amazon / InStyle

Now that it’s officially mid-August, we’ve reached that time of year when getting dressed and going shopping feels… confusing. While the weather is still leaning toward hot and humid in many places, many of us are ready to start reworking our wardrobes for fall. The solution? Investing in versatile pieces you can wear between the seasons. Of course, Amazon shoppers already found a short-sleeve midi dress they say perfectly falls into that transitional category, and it’s on sale for just $20 — an entire 50 percent off its original price.

Available in 12 patterns, the mid-calf-length Kirundo dress has a V-neckline and a cinched waist, both with ruffle trim, as well as flutter sleeves. It’s made from breathable chiffon with a full lining underneath, so you don’t have to worry about anything showing through the fabric. Choose from sizes S through XL, which roughly corresponds to numerical sizes 4 through 18, per the brand.

Amazon

$40

$20

Buy on Amazon

Depending on how you style the dress, it can take on a whole new life. During these final weeks of summer, pair it with flat sandals and a shoulder bag for a casual-yet-elevated look. You can also dress it up with strappy heels and a clutch for a more formal event. And as we head into fall, add on a pair of tights, booties, and a cropped jacket, creating the ultimate transitional outfit.

The proof of the midi’s versatility is in its comments section, where hundreds of shoppers left perfect ratings and glowing reviews. One shopper confirmed the “super cute and comfy” dress “can be worn year-round” and suggested styling it “with a jean jacket on a cool fall night.” A second person “loved how the dress fit and flattered [their] figure,” while a third reviewer said it’s “so well-made, fully lined, and comfortable.”

Plenty of pregnant shoppers are fans of the dress, too. One shopper wore it for their baby shopper at eight months along, and it “didn’t feel tight or uncomfortable.” Plus, a second person who was six months pregnant at the time of their review confirmed the midi “fit around [their] bump perfectly.”

Regardless of your life stage or personal style, one thing is for sure: You can always use another versatile dress. If the Kirundo V-neck midi is the one for you, grab it from Amazon now while it’s still on sale for half-off.

