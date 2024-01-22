Amazon Shoppers Want to Wear This Trending Under-$50 Sweater 'All Winter'

"Feels like you’re wearing the most comfortable sweatshirt"

Winter is making its presence known in many parts of the country right now. As far as flurries and frigid temperatures go, there’s no such thing as too many cozy sweaters to combat the chill.

Amazon shoppers appear to be on the same page since the Movers and Shakers chart (a hub that tracks the site’s top trending products in every department) is filled with wintery styles. We found this on-sale Anrabess Fuzzy Crewneck Sweater climbing the chart this week, which many reviewers compare to pricier brands like Barefoot Dreams and Free People.

The sweater is made from a soft and textured knit material that “feels like a cloud,” according to one shopper. It has an oversized silhouette, crew neckline, and long cuffed sleeves you’ll want to snuggle into on extra cold days. A reviewer even dubbed it “the sweater you won’t take off all winter.”

Anrabess Fuzzy Crewneck Sweater in White, $43 (Save $20)

Amazon

$43 at Amazon

Its simple design can lend itself to different occasions; dress it up with a skirt and jewelry for a night out with family and friends, or pair it with leggings to lounge around the house. One reviewer raved that it’s “nice enough to wear to the office and secretly feels like you’re wearing the most comfortable sweatshirt or pajama top ever.”

The brand recommends hand washing the top with cold water then laying it flat to dry. The sweater is available in sizes XS through XL and 28 styles. You grab it in neutral colors like white and light gray, which are great for everyday wear, along with bolder hues like fuschia, army green, and gray-blue for a fun pop in your winter wardrobe.

Anrabess Fuzzy Crewneck Sweater in Gray Blue, $43 (Save $20)

Amazon

$43 at Amazon

Join the droves of Amazon shoppers who picked up the Anrabess Fuzzy Crewneck Sweater this week while it’s on sale. Discounts vary depending on size and style. And check out more deals on cozy sweaters below.

More Amazon Deals on Sweaters

Dokotoo Cable Knit Sweater, $40 (Save $10)

Amazon

$40 at Amazon

Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $34 with coupon

Amazon

$34 at Amazon

Miholl Puff-Sleeve Sweater, $20 (Save $10)

Amazon

$20 at Amazon

