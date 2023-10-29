Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Cozy’ Yankee Candle for Fall — and It’s 45% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

“This scent is crisp, reminiscent of fall and Thanksgiving”

One of the easiest ways to create a cozy, welcoming atmosphere in your home is by lighting a scented candle. If you’re on the lookout for a seasonal scent for a festive vibe, check out this on-sale Yankee Candle, which droves of Amazon shoppers are flocking to.

More than 10,000 shoppers have recently bought the Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Large Jar Candle. And if you act fast, you can grab the customer-favorite candle on sale for $17.

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Large Jar Candle, $17 (Save 45%)

The aptly named candle has all the notes you’d find in an inviting home this time of year, including cinnamon, tea, and baking spices.

Housed in the brand’s signature 22-ounce large glass jar with a lid, it’s made of paraffin-grade wax. Plus, it has a single wick that’s made of natural fiber. With proper use (there’s a handy care guide in the image carousel), the candle delivers a burn time of up to 150 hours, meaning you can light it up all season long.

More than 8,000 customers have given the candle a five-star rating, raving about its “unsurpassed” quality. Many say that it’s their “favorite scent,” describing it as “relaxing” and “cozy.” One shopper shared, “This scent is crisp, reminiscent of fall and Thanksgiving,” and added that it “burns for a long time.”

Others call out that it “makes a nice gift,” whether you’re getting a head start on holiday shopping or attending a housewarming party. “It came boxed [and] ready to gift,” another reviewer wrote, “but I love this scent so much, I may keep this one!”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Large Jar Candle while it’s marked down by 45 percent. And keep scrolling for more deals on popular scented candles from Yankee Candle.

Shop More Yankee Candle Deals

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Jar Candle, $17 (Save 46%)

Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon Large Jar Candle, $17 (Save 46%)

Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Large Jar Candle, $22 (Save 31%)

