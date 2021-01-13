Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of These $6 Yoga Tanks: ‘I Wear Them for Every Workout’

Amazon

If you thought the perfect workout tank didn't exist, think again. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are raving about a cute, comfortable, and flattering top that works well for almost any kind of exercise. And the best part is its shockingly affordable price.

The Icyzone Workout Tank Tops come in a set that contain three shirts for $16.99 (that's $5.66 per shirt!), and each one is made with lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric for staying cool during sweat sessions. The yoga tank has a classic racerback design and a slim fit that's designed to cling to the body without constraining its movements. You can take your pick from a range of neutral colors like black, charcoal, and royal blue as well as vibrant shades like twilight purple, turf green, and burgundy.

Because of its form-fitting silhouette with a four-way stretch, the top works great for yoga. It won't ride up during poses like downward dog, and it has special flat-lock stitching that'll prevent chafing. But even if you've never stepped foot on a yoga mat (and have no intention of doing so), the sporty tanks would make an excellent addition to your outfit rotation. You can wear the simple style for everything from lounging at home to jogging on a treadmill, as hundreds of reviewers attest.

Buy It! Icyzone Workout Tank Tops in Black/Granite/Blue, $16.99; amazon.com

"I have nine of these tanks now. I wear them for every workout, whether it's running, yoga, aerobics, or weight-lifting," a reviewer wrote. "I never have issues with them riding up or having to adjust them mid-workout. They keep you dry and are just an all-around comfy top."

The racerback tank is currently Amazon's best-selling yoga shirt, and one reason for its massive popularity is its durable polyester-spandex blend. "These are the only tops I wear to work out, and I work out six days a week," a reviewer said. "These are truly built to last, with no color fading, rips, tears, or sweat stains."

With New Year's resolutions in full swing, the Icyzone Workout Tank Tops might even inspire you to hit some of your fitness goals. Order the $6 tanks now, in time for your next at-home workout, to see why so many shoppers swear by them.

Buy It! Icyzone Workout Tank Tops in Charcoal/Red Bud/Pink, $16.99; amazon.com

