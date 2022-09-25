Amazon shoppers are in awe of how well this $23 electric toothbrush cleans their teeth: ‘My dentist even asked if I was flossing more’

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lots of people think an electric toothbrush is an investment they can’t afford to make. And given that some electric toothbrushes easily cost over $100, they’re not wrong. That’s a lot of money to spend on a toothbrush!

But what if there was an electric toothbrush that delivered a superior clean feeling without the insanely high price tag? Good news: There is! The DrDent Premium Sonic Electric Toothbrush that’s available on Amazon is only $22.99, and yes, it comes with many bells and whistles of pricier models that make your teeth look and feel extra clean.

DrDent Premium Sonic Electric Toothbrush, $22.99

$22.99 at Amazon

If you're thinking your manual toothbrush works just fine, you'll probably reconsider when you find out all the things the DrDent Premium Sonic Electric Toothbrush can do. First, it's specially designed to clean the entire surface of the tooth, unlike most brushes. This toothbrush also has five different modes depending on what you want to do. They include whitening, cleaning, sensitive teeth, polishing and gum massage. Lastly, one of the features that shoppers love best is the timer. It helps ensure that you're brushing for long enough to really clean your teeth and gums thoroughly.

Given all these incredible features, it’s no wonder shoppers on Amazon give the DrDent Premium Sonic Electric Toothbrush 4.6 out of 5 stars and rave about the results in their reviews.

One shopper, who called this toothbrush the “best investment,” commented, “[I] can’t say enough great things about his toothbrush. My dentist even asked if I was flossing more, I am not! Just starting using this toothbrush!! The battery life is amazing, and it was perfect for travel as I did not have to pack a charger. One charge last a couple months which is amazing.”

Another shopper added, “I just used this toothbrush and my teeth feel amazing. They are so clean. It feels like I went to the dentist. “

If you thought a fancy electric toothbrush just wasn’t in your budget, think again. The DrDent Premium Sonic Electric Toothbrush is an affordable option that really delivers. Add it to your Amazon cart ASAP.

