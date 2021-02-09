Amazon Shoppers Can’t Believe That This ‘Very Luxurious’ Cashmere Blend Sweater Is Only $26
While the finer things in life often have hefty price tags attached to them, that doesn't always have to be the case. Amazon shoppers have a knack for discovering buttery-soft leggings and snuggly cardigans that feel much more expensive than they actually are. And lately, they're raving about a "very luxurious" cashmere blend sweater that costs just $26.
Made with a blend of cashmere, wool, cotton, and spandex, the Makarthy Dolman Sweater is both comfortable and elegant. The one-size-fits-most sweater has a relaxed, oversized fit that reviewers say "hugs you in all the right spots." Knitted detailing, batwing sleeves, and a boat neckline elevate the sweater beyond typical loungewear, so you can definitely get away with wearing it on a Zoom work call.
The sweater is available in 34 colors, including five colorblocked designs. Some of the sweaters have ribbed detailing and center seams, while others have hoods and drawstrings. Regardless of which style you go with, you'll still be graced with the same lightweight, super soft material.
Buy It! Makarthy Dolman Sweater, $16.99–$25.99; amazon.com
This stylish pick has hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon, and many reviewers stress that the sweater is the perfect weight for wintertime because it's warm, but not too hot. They consider it a wardrobe staple that's "shockingly" good quality for the price, and comparable to other sweaters they've found in high-end boutiques.
"The sweater is very flattering, with a beautiful drape and feel," one reviewer raved. "The fabric has a little stretch to it, and is very soft and cozy. I love the boat neck design and the fitted waist. It really does feel like a much more expensive sweater."
"This sweater is exactly what I was looking for: great fit, perfect color, and very becoming," another reviewer added. "I'm going to wear it with jeans, leggings, and over a midi dress. The sweater's fabric looks and feels high-quality, and I'm over-the-top happy with it!"
Shoppers add that the Makarthy sweater "washes up beautifully," with no fading or pilling whatsoever. Because of how well the sweater wears and washes, you can easily wear it on repeat and no one will be the wiser.
Sweater weather will still be going on for several months, so do yourself a favor by adding another cozy piece to your wardrobe. Shop the best-selling Makarthy Dolman Sweater on Amazon, where prices start at just $17.
