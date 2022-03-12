Amazon shoppers swear by this under-$10 foot peel mask to transform dry, cracked feet: ‘I am amazed’

Jeanine Edwards
·2 min read

Most people only think about showing their feet some TLC when it’s time to wear sandals. But that’s all wrong. You see your feet every day, so keeping them soft and well-groomed is something you can easily do for yourself.

While weekly pedicures may be a bit beyond your budget, you can totally afford to treat yourself to this Foot Peel Mask that's popular on Amazon. The pack comes with eight foot peel masks, so at $64.99 for the set, each mask is less than $10. Buy the masks and a good book, and you're ready for a relaxing self-care Sunday.

When it comes to foot peel masks on Amazon, this one by Dermora is definitely among the most popular. It has more than 34,000 ratings and 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Using these foot peel masks does require some patience, but it’s definitely well worth it. To start, you slip your feet in the masks (which fit like booties) and let the treatment do its work. After one hour, you remove the masks and rinse off any remaining residue. Here’s where the patience comes in. Over the next six to 11 days, your feet will start to peel and shed like never before. This isn’t cause for alarm; this means the product is working. Once all the dead, rough skin is gone, you’ll be left with soft, smooth feet.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon shoppers rave about the dramatic results this foot peel mask on Amazon offers.

“Brand new start for my skin,” one shopper titled their review. They went on to say, “These are great! I went from coarse sandpaper heels to brand new soft, sensitive skin. I am amazed.”

Another satisfied customer wrote, “[My] feet haven’t looked this good since middle school, I swear! I’m gonna do a second treatment and update with all the pictures! Don’t hesitate — buy this magical product!”

Whether for a solo night in or as a fun activity to do with friends during an at-home spa session, these foot peel masks are definitely a worthy addition to your beauty routine. Plus, when sandal season finally arrives, your feet will look better than ever.

