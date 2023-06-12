Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers swear this seat cushion makes sitting in airplane seats more comfortable: ‘Gave me the comfort and support I needed’

Amazon shoppers swear this seat cushion makes sitting in airplane seats more comfortable: ‘Gave me the comfort and support I needed’

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you have a fun vacation or trip coming up, then there’s no doubt you’re looking forward to it. But the long airplane ride required to get to your destination? Probably not. Airplane seats are notoriously uncomfortable, and there’s really not much any of us can do about it.

Unless, of course, you take a cue from Amazon shoppers who say this Sojoy iGelComfort 3-in-1 Foldable Gel Seat Cushion can make airplane seats a bit more comfortable, especially for those who suffer from back pain.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With 4.3 out of 5 stars and more than 1,300 ratings on Amazon, this Sojoy iGelComfort 3-in-1 Foldable Gel Seat Cushion is certainly a worthy investment if you're worried about your back killing you during an upcoming trip. The cushion is made from "rubber-like gel and memory foam material," and it conveniently folds in half, so you can easily carry it through the airport. Then, when you get on the aircraft, simply unfold it to make that flat, hard airplane seat a bit more comfortable and supportive.

Lots of shoppers on Amazon specifically purchased this seat cushion for air travel, and many say it worked well for their needs.

“I have a bad back,” one shopper wrote in their review. “I use a cushion when driving so I looked for one that was easy to carry on the plane. This one folded up and fit in my carry on. I placed in the seat and it supports back and hips. I also used when we arrived at our destinations for the rental car. Works really well.”

Another shopper commented, “Airplane seats are flat and press on my nerves, so this gel-infused cushion gave me the comfort and support I needed. I especially liked the snap closure with handles that made for an easy plane trip. I highly recommend this product!”

Don’t let an uncomfortable plane ride ruin your next vacation. Instead, invest in this Sojoy iGelComfort 3-in-1 Foldable Gel Seat Cushion while it’s still available. It just might be the thing that makes you hate flying a little bit less.

If you liked this story, check out these best-selling $5 eyeshadow sticks.

More from In The Know:

One bottle of this L'Oreal hair rinse is sold every minute, and it makes hair look shinier, smoother and overall healthier

I'm a Sephora Rouge, and here's how I save so much money at the Sephora spring sale

Nordstrom shoppers are raving about how well these white pants fit: 'I now own 5 pairs'

You should definitely buy this flattering floral midi dress while it’s on sale for just $36 at J.Crew

The post Amazon shoppers swear this seat cushion makes sitting in airplane seats more comfortable: ‘Gave me the comfort and support I needed’ appeared first on In The Know.