Amazon shoppers swear by this 'highly fragranced' candle that can eliminate 95% of smells, including pet odors, smoke and stinky foods

I live in an apartment building, and as much as I like my neighbors, I don’t always like the odors that seep from their living space into mine. I’m always on the hunt for ways to keep my apartment smelling fresh, and this Odor Eliminating Highly Fragranced Candle is worth every penny. The smell is pleasant without being overpowering, and it masks even the strongest odors, like cooked broccoli and cigarette smoke.

I already own quite a few candles, but the truth is many aren't up to the task of eliminating strong scents. At least once a week, my neighbor roasts broccoli, and, without fail, my apartment smells rancid for hours afterward. I finally got tired of suffering through it, and decided to take a cue from Amazon shoppers who swear by this Odor Eliminating Highly Fragranced Candle. There are more than 15 scents to choose from; I opted for vanilla.

This Odor Eliminating Highly Fragranced Candle has nearly 12,000 ratings on Amazon and 4.4 out of 5 stars. There are loads of positive reviews, and I am now a convert. Not only does the candle smell great on its own, but it easily fills a large room with the scent and masks unpleasant odors quickly. Stinky broccoli smell? Gone in less than half an hour!

Amazon shoppers are similarly complimentary about this candle in their reviews.

“I moved into an apartment about a year ago and as everyone knows, you get scents. Neighbors cook and ventilation doesn’t always cut it,” one shopper wrote. They went on to say, “This brand has been phenomenal. A candle can last all weekend as needed, 24/7 use. Which is exceedingly rare. Plus, it smells great.”

Another shopper commented, “Rich, heavy scent that fills the house. It does get rid of smoke smell, and lasts as long as it claims. Well worth the price, which is competitive.”

Whether you’re a smoker who doesn’t want everything in your home to smell like smoke, the owner of a stinky pet or don’t want the smell of cooking permeating your home, this Odor Eliminating Highly Fragranced Candle is worth the investment. This is especially true if you plan on hosting guests this holiday season. There’s nothing more welcoming than a home that smells great, so stock up on these candles before the company arrives.

