Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers swear by this $9 foot cream that can heal dry, cracked feet fast: ‘Within 2-3 uses I saw a huge improvement’

Amazon shoppers swear by this $9 foot cream that can heal dry, cracked feet fast: ‘Within 2-3 uses I saw a huge improvement’

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sandal season is fast approaching, so it's time to do something about those dry, cracked feet (no shade). Even if your tootsies aren’t on full display in flip-flops or slides, you should still keep them looking and feeling soft and healthy.

If the foot creams, peels and masks you’ve used haven’t improved your dry feet or cracked heels, it’s time you tried Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair. It’s arguably one of the most effective healing ointments, one that really does soften and repair severely dry, damaged feet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For a limited time only, it’s on sale for just $8.84 on Amazon, making this the perfect chance to purchase a bottle and try it yourself.

Online shoppers swear by Kerasal's Intensive Foot Repair. On Amazon alone, it has 4.5 out of 5 stars and more than 49,000 ratings. People who've used this foot cream say it "really works" and that they "highly recommend" it.

“I have no words!” raved one Amazon shopper. “This stuff is absolutely AMAZING! I’m 30 years old and never have I ever had baby soft feet until now!”

“Does a great job!” wrote another Amazon reviewer. “My feet did a quick turnaround! It was really amazing that within 2-3 uses I saw a huge improvement.”

Even folks who’ve struggled to treat their dry feet and cracked heels say Kerasal’s Intensive Foot Repair is worth the hype. The combination of salicylic acid, urea and soft white petrolatum in this foot cream softens, repairs and hydrates the rough skin on the feet. It’s unclear how long this top-rated skin care product will be on sale on Amazon, so don’t wait to add it to your cart and check out ASAP.

If you liked this story, check out this top coat that keeps your manicure perfect for days.

More from In The Know:

The best-selling under-bed storage bags that hold 24 pairs of shoes are 40% off on Amazon: 'I was able to fit almost every kind of shoe'

Shoppers say this $4 foot cream on Amazon is the best for healing dry, cracked feet fast: 'This stuff is amazing'

Megan Thee Stallion convinced me to try this under-$10 longwear lipstick, and no lies detected, it is good

This is the No. 1 best mouthwash to completely get rid of bad breath for good

The post Amazon shoppers swear by this $9 foot cream that can heal dry, cracked feet fast: ‘Within 2-3 uses I saw a huge improvement’ appeared first on In The Know.