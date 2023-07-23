Amazon Shoppers Say This Supportive Bra Makes Them “Feel Young and Sexy,” and It’s 58% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s lightweight and “breathable for summer,” according to reviews.

Amazon / InStyle

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On hot summer days, it’s more important than ever to wear a comfortable, well-fitting bra. Since you’ll probably already be sweating, you don’t want to add a pokey bra to the list of things making you uncomfortable. The good news is that Amazon shoppers already found that ideal everyday style: The Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra is “soft, silky, and lightweight,” according to a reviewer, and it’s on sale for up to 58 percent off.

Available in 11 colors and sizes 32A through 42D, the bra has plenty of features that make it stand out. For one, it’s made from a super smooth, satin-like material that feels soft against your skin. Plus, it has adjustable straps that you can either wear straight back or crossed over into a racerback design, allowing you to wear the bra with different tops. It also has a hook-and-eye closure on the back and lightly lined cups with supportive underwire.

Amazon

$48

$20

Buy on Amazon

More than 6,500 Amazon shoppers have given the bra five-star ratings — hundreds of which have left glowing reviews. One person called the bra their “new favorite” thanks to its “perfect fit,” while another shopper said it has the “perfect amount of padding and lift to give a natural silhouette.” And a third shopper confirmed the bra “does not show underneath your tops,” whether you’re wearing a simple tee or a flowy blouse.

Other reviewers commented on the look and feel of the underwire style. One person said the bra’s light padding is “breathable for summer” and a second reviewer said it feels “light and soft,” rather than “itchy and annoying” like other bras they own. Another shopper even said the bra makes them “feel young and sexy while being 100 percent supported.” That sounds pretty ideal to me.

Amazon

$44

$23

Buy on Amazon

If you’re worried about wearing an underwire bra, there are plenty of reviews to put those fears to rest, too. A shopper said the “wires don’t dig in” and the “straps stay put,” making for a “comfortable fit.” Plus, another person confirmed they experienced “no more pokes and uncomfortableness” with this bra.

Rather than settling for an ill-fitting bra this summer, grab the top-rated Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra while it’s on sale for up to 58 percent off at Amazon. Your future, more comfortable self will thank you.

Amazon

$44

$23

Buy on Amazon

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.