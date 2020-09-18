Amazon shoppers say this Samsung TV is the ‘best on the market’ — and it’s only $148

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for TV deals can be a pretty tedious task, especially with the vast number of options out there. With this in mind, and taking your wallet into consideration, we’ve found this option from trusted tech brand Samsung. In addition to it being on sale for $148, it has been dubbed the “best TV on the market” by shoppers.

When buying a TV, investing your money into a brand that is known for both quality and performance is key. This is where this Samsung 32-inch option comes in.

With most Samsung 4K TV offerings usually retailing for around $500 and above, this amazing deal is a rare find. Available on Amazon, the deal brings this TV’s price down to a flat $148 — an $81.99 reduction from its original price.

This high-performance television boasts “excellent picture quality.” Its HD 720-pixel resolution allows viewers to “enjoy a viewing experience with 2x the clarity and detail,” according to the product description.

With its smart TV functionality, users can also access their favorite streaming apps, live TV services, video on-demand and social media apps in one easy-to-browse navigation experience.

Boasting an overall customer rating of 4.6 our of 5 stars, shoppers love this affordable but powerful television. One buyer even gushed that it presents the “perfect picture.”

“Perfect for my bedroom,” the five-star reviewer wrote. “I could not believe how much better the quality was compared to my older flat screen.”

Hundreds of shoppers echoed a similar sentiment, with several others adding that it’s also super easy to set up. One gripe a few shoppers expressed is that, “the remote does not sync with Cablevision channels.” Ultimately, users said this means you must use two controllers if you subscribe to Cablevison. However, this did not prove to be a deal-breaker for most.

For added convenience, this Samsung 32-Inch HD Smart TV is eligible for free shipping and can be delivered the next day, depending on order time.

