Amazon Shoppers Say They Replaced a Dyson with This Vacuum — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

VICSONIC Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 8 in 1 Lightweight Handheld Vacuum Cleaners tout

People / Reese Herrington

Shopping for cleaning supplies can often get pricey — especially if you're shelling out for a name brand like Roomba or Dyson. However, you don't have to spend a decent chunk of change to score a vacuum cleaner that's sure to be just as powerful.

And right now, the Vicsonic Cordless Stick Vacuum has double discounts at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $130 thanks to a coupon and an exclusive PEOPLE discount code (just add in DJQVOY42 at checkout to get an extra $30 off).

This vacuum cleaner is complete with a 480-watt motor that can hit up to 30,000 pascals of suction power, effortlessly picking up pet hair, crumbs, and dirt on carpets, hard floors, and tile. Choose from four suction modes on the LED touch display, including lasting, standard, and strong modes. Thanks to a fleet of LED headlights on the brush head, you'll be able to see all the dirt you would have otherwise missed, plus it can rotate up to 180 degrees, allowing you to navigate around furniture and into corners.

Users will be able to transform the vacuum cleaner into a handheld device as well, and it comes with a number of attachments. Opt for the long crevice brush to clean in between couch cushions, or pop on the two-in-one brush tool to focus on car interiors or upholstery. Once charged, the vacuum can run for up to 65 minutes at a time. It even comes with a wall mount to make storage a breeze.

VICSONIC Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 8 in 1 Lightweight Handheld Vacuum Cleaners

Amazon

Buy It! Vicsonic Cordless Stick Vacuum, $129.99 with coupon and PEOPLE-exclusive code DJQVOY42 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com

RELATED: The 100 Best Presidents Day Sales Happening at Amazon This Weekend

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Vicsonic Cordless Stick Vacuum, with users calling it "versatile" and adding that you'll be "amazed" by the suction power. One reviewer said, "I have bought 11 different cordless vacuums in the past few months, including a Dyson, and had to return ALL of them besides this one," while another explained: "I have all wood floors and it is such a quick alternative to sweeping the whole house."

Story continues

A third shopper added that they like this vacuum because it is "very convenient." They appreciated that it "doesn't require any wires," which is a big plus for them. They finished off by saying, "It also has a rack where we can put the machine back in when finish[ed]. It makes us want to vacuum more often!"

Head to Amazon to get the Vicsonic Cordless Stick Vacuum while this exclusive discount code lasts.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.