Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessing Over These $23 “Hold-You-In” Bike Shorts

Although bike shorts have been staking their claim as an athleisure staple over the past few seasons, I still find them to be one of the most intimidating trends to try. The daunting task of finding the right pair and styling them to your body type is enough to discourage the idea, but an affordable and well-vetted pair might be the answer.

According to Amazon’s trusty shoppers, these unicorn bike shorts have every feature you could want in a purchase: low price, high waist, cute patterns, cellulite-proof fabric, and of course, pockets. With over 1,300 five-star reviews, these are guaranteed to lower your bike-short qualms after one wear.

“So buttery soft and comfortable,” said one reviewer. “A lot of shorts ride up and move around while working out but these did not. So soft and comfy I want to get more for workouts and just hanging out.”“The shorts feel lightweight but are 100 percent squat-proof. The high waist also makes them super flattering,” another reviewer said.

As so many of us have experienced, workout fabrics can be see-through when stretched due to thinness — particularly when they’re offered at low prices. This fabric is moisture-wicking with four-way stretch and a surprising breathability that lends itself to your summer workout wardrobe. These are down-dog-proof, squat-proof, and even just walk-around-your-house cellulite-proof.

In addition to serving smoothness and compression, the $18 to $22 price of these shorts makes it easy to buy and try with breaking the bank. Reviewers rave over the ability to transition these shorts into both work and play.

If you’re looking for the perfect pairing for your Zoom blouse that will parlay into your lunchtime walk but also compliment your oversized Sunday sweatshirt, then the links below are for you.

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

