Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Space-Saving Travel Cosmetic Bag That's Surprisingly Roomy Inside

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Travel cosmetic bag at Amazon

PEOPLE / Marcus Millan

Most beauty lovers' cosmetic bags are overflowing with mascaras, lipsticks, and makeup brushes. But a large bag that not only fits all of your products, but also keeps them organized, makes glam time a whole lot smoother — and Amazon shoppers seem to have found one that does the trick.

Landing at number one on the hot new releases chart for cosmetic bags at the retailer, this large toiletry bag is grabbing the attention of customers who deem it "well made," "really cute," and "worth the money." And today, you can snag the large cosmetic bag for as little as $22 with a coupon.

SFXULIX Large Capacity Travel Cosmetic Bag black

Amazon

Buy It! Sfxulix Large Cosmetic Bag in Black, $22.40 with coupon (orig. $26.98); amazon.com

Made with quilted faux leather fabric, gold zippers, and a convenient top handle, this cosmetic bag looks way more expensive than its original $27 price tag. Reviewers claim that the material has a "nice feel," the zipper "operates smoothly," and the bag "holds its shape." Choose between black, green, yellow, pink, purple, or white.

When opened up, the bag lays flat, revealing two sides that are big enough for large items like perfume and creams. Each side features pockets that can easily fit eyeshadow palettes, blush, eyebrow pencils, and eyeliner. In the middle, a zippered compartment will keep multiple makeup brushes separated from other products.

RELATED: The 10 Best Makeup Organizers of 2023 to Finally Sort Your Lipstick and Brushes

Shoppers are seriously impressed by how much the large cosmetic bag can hold, with one claiming that it fits "everything [they] need for daily makeup and more." Thanks to its spacious interior, this would make for a great travel cosmetic bag that can fit all of your makeup and toiletries for a trip. Another buyer is even turning the large cosmetic bag into a multipurpose item, storing their daughter's hair accessories and jewelry for dance inside, too.

Story continues

There's nothing worse than digging around for a specific shade of lipstick buried within a mountain of products. Eliminate the fuss of rifling through your makeup collection by organizing all your essentials in this large cosmetic bag. Shop more colors of the travel necessity below.

SFXULIX Large Capacity Travel Cosmetic Bag green

Amazon

Buy It! Sfxulix Large Cosmetic Bag in Green, $21.49 with coupon (orig. $26.98); amazon.com

SFXULIX Large Capacity Travel Cosmetic Bag pink

Amazon

Buy It! Sfxulix Large Cosmetic Bag in Pink, $22.31 with coupon (orig. $26.98); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.