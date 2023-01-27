Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With These 14 Funky Home Finds Right Now—Including a Pickle Wine Stopper

Lauren Taylor
·6 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop products starting at $6.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

If you’re bored with your old decor and kitchenware and want to mix things up, we’ve got you covered. Amazon has tons of funky home picks that will bring some personality to your house. From retro to modern to quirky, we found 14 products that are popular with shoppers right now—and they start at just $6.

Shop vegan candles that double as decor, like this cherub design that looks like a Greek statue, and this Nike sneaker candle that looks just like the real thing. You’ll also find gift ideas, including these whiskey glasses that are etched with a constellation map, or this hanging disco ball planter. Another unique item is this fun pickle wine stopper that will be a big crowd pleaser, and it comes in multiple variations, including a banana and a chicken, too. Find even more products to fit any style below.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

HNQH Acrylic Manual Lemon Slice Squeezer

Rather than buying lemon juice from the store, add some fresh juice to your meals with this acrylic lemon slice squeezer. It’s super simple to use and to clean, and the design looks elegant enough to leave out on the table. You can also save slices in the squeezer to juice again so you’ll get the most out of your lemons.

To buy: $6 with coupon (was $7); amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

QANYI Desk Decor Toaster Lamp

Add some retro style to your home with this adorable toaster-shaped lamp. You can adjust the brightness, making it ideal to use on your nightstand or even as a nightlight. It also has a timer that you can set if you want the lamp to turn off automatically. The light is rechargeable and lasts for two and a half hours when fully charged.

To buy: From $15 (was $29); amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

JoyJolt Savor Insulated Espresso Mugs

These chic double-walled espresso mugs are very popular and have received more than 16,300 five-star ratings. They’re made of durable heat- and condensation-resistant borosilicate glass that maintains the temperature of drinks and prevents the outside from getting too hot to hold. Plus, they’re oven-,  freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe.

To buy: $17 (was $24); amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Nuanchu Angel Soy Scented Candle

These cherub candles look just like mini statues. They come in a set of two and are available in white, blue, and pink. The candles are made of vegan soy wax and paraffin with a natural wick and scented with essential oils, and they have a burn time of about three to five hours. Shoppers say the angel design is almost “too cute to light.”

To buy: From $19; amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Ajoyferris Mushroom Neon Sign

This neon LED mushroom light will make your home feel like a party. The light has a dimmer switch so you can adjust it if it gets a little too bright, and it comes with a USB power cord and a hanging chain. The mushroom is available in five fun colors: pink, green, blue, orange, and red.

To buy: From $37; amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Z Plinrise Aesthetic Wave Pattern Mirror

You’ve probably seen some variation of this funky mirror on social media, but this one is a miniature size (15.7 inches by 9.8 inches) that can fit on your mantle, dresser, or desk. There’s also a hook on the back if you prefer to hang it on the wall. The wavy design comes in black, blue, gold, and white, plus one style that can be lit up in different colors with a USB cord.

To buy: From $20; amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Genuine Fred Pickled Wine Stopper

Keep your wine fresh with this pickle stopper that reviewers say is a “hoot.” It’s made of flexible 100 percent food-grade silicone that easily fits into the top of a wine bottle. Along with a pickle, you can get a banana, a cat, crystals, or a chicken.

To buy: $12 (was $13); amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Scandinordica Disco Ball Planter

This mini disco ball doubles as a planter, so you can add some sparkle and greenery to your house. It’s available in two sizes and three metallic colors (gold, silver, and rose gold), and it comes with a sturdy steel chain or a rope for hanging. The disco ball is made of plastic with mirrored pieces that will brighten up the room.

To buy: From $30; amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Greenline Goods Constellations Whiskey Glasses

These lowball whiskey glasses would make a perfect gift for stargazers. They’re etched with an intricate, hand-drawn map of the constellations that shoppers say is unique and high quality. Reviewers have noted that the design and glass are durable, too.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

O’Bright Portable LED Table Lamp

This modern lamp looks so fancy that no one will guess it was just $30. The battery-powered LED lamp can be recharged with an included USB adapter and cord, and it stays lit for up to 48 hours when fully charged. There are three brightness levels that are easily adjustable with a touch sensor dimmer, too. It’s super portable, so you can use it outside in your yard or take it with you on a camping trip.

To buy: From $30 (was $40); amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Trycooling Ceramic Lips Ring Holder

If you like quirky decor, you’ll love this unique ceramic jewelry tray that’s shaped like a pair of lips. It’s handy for collecting your jewelry, hair clips, lip balms, and other small items. The lips come in pink, dark red, and light red, and reviewers say the tray organizes their mess while making them smile.

To buy: $16; amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

What the Shape Sneaker Candle

Sneakerheads and runners will love this Nike-inspired shoe candle. It’s made of hand-poured, natural soy wax with a cotton wick that keeps it smoke-free as it burns. One Amazon shopper commented that the candle is an “exact replica of the AF1 sneaker.”

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Fomaile Smiley Face Rug

This smiley face daisy rug will bring good vibes to your home. The plush rug is made with non-shedding, high-density polyester fiber with a nonslip bottom to keep it in place. It’s absorbent enough to use as a bath mat, and it’s machine-washable for easy cleaning.

To buy: $23 (was $27); amazon.com.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Norpro Glazed Stoneware Butter Keeper

If you hate hard butter, you need to try this butter keeper that holds up to one stick. To use it, fill the top with butter, add water to the base, and then place the top upside down in the water. The water creates a seal to prevent air from getting inside, keeping the butter soft and spreadable without refrigeration for up to 30 days.

To buy: $14; amazon.com.

More Must-Shop Products

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.

Latest Stories

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Davis scores 21 points in return as Lakers defeat Spurs

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 21 points in his return from a right foot injury, LeBron James added 20 and the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from a rough loss to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-104 on Wednesday night. Davis, who missed 20 games due to a stress injury suffered during the first half of a Dec. 16 game at Denver, came in with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter. He was 7 of 15 from the field and also had 12 rebounds in 26 minutes for his 19th double-double in 26 games play

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark earned the shutout and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. Ullmark, named a first-time All Star, made 17 saves and improved his record to 24-2-1. He had a relatively e

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Sharks trade forward Matt Nieto back to Avalanche

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks sent forward Matt Nieto to Colorado for a second stint with the Avalanche in a four-player trade. Nieto and former first-round defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado in the deal completed Wednesday for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto had eight goals and seven assists in 45 games for San Jose this season and is also a strong penalty killer. After beginning his career with the Sharks in the 2013-14 season, Nieto was clai

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken earned the first win in franchise history over their Pacific Northwest rivals and topped their win and points totals from last season — all before the NHL All-Star break. “Different team and

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi