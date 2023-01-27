Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With These 14 Funky Home Finds Right Now—Including a Pickle Wine Stopper
If you’re bored with your old decor and kitchenware and want to mix things up, we’ve got you covered. Amazon has tons of funky home picks that will bring some personality to your house. From retro to modern to quirky, we found 14 products that are popular with shoppers right now—and they start at just $6.
Shop vegan candles that double as decor, like this cherub design that looks like a Greek statue, and this Nike sneaker candle that looks just like the real thing. You’ll also find gift ideas, including these whiskey glasses that are etched with a constellation map, or this hanging disco ball planter. Another unique item is this fun pickle wine stopper that will be a big crowd pleaser, and it comes in multiple variations, including a banana and a chicken, too. Find even more products to fit any style below.
HNQH Acrylic Manual Lemon Slice Squeezer
Rather than buying lemon juice from the store, add some fresh juice to your meals with this acrylic lemon slice squeezer. It’s super simple to use and to clean, and the design looks elegant enough to leave out on the table. You can also save slices in the squeezer to juice again so you’ll get the most out of your lemons.
To buy: $6 with coupon (was $7); amazon.com.
QANYI Desk Decor Toaster Lamp
Add some retro style to your home with this adorable toaster-shaped lamp. You can adjust the brightness, making it ideal to use on your nightstand or even as a nightlight. It also has a timer that you can set if you want the lamp to turn off automatically. The light is rechargeable and lasts for two and a half hours when fully charged.
To buy: From $15 (was $29); amazon.com.
JoyJolt Savor Insulated Espresso Mugs
These chic double-walled espresso mugs are very popular and have received more than 16,300 five-star ratings. They’re made of durable heat- and condensation-resistant borosilicate glass that maintains the temperature of drinks and prevents the outside from getting too hot to hold. Plus, they’re oven-, freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $17 (was $24); amazon.com.
Nuanchu Angel Soy Scented Candle
These cherub candles look just like mini statues. They come in a set of two and are available in white, blue, and pink. The candles are made of vegan soy wax and paraffin with a natural wick and scented with essential oils, and they have a burn time of about three to five hours. Shoppers say the angel design is almost “too cute to light.”
To buy: From $19; amazon.com.
Ajoyferris Mushroom Neon Sign
This neon LED mushroom light will make your home feel like a party. The light has a dimmer switch so you can adjust it if it gets a little too bright, and it comes with a USB power cord and a hanging chain. The mushroom is available in five fun colors: pink, green, blue, orange, and red.
To buy: From $37; amazon.com.
Z Plinrise Aesthetic Wave Pattern Mirror
You’ve probably seen some variation of this funky mirror on social media, but this one is a miniature size (15.7 inches by 9.8 inches) that can fit on your mantle, dresser, or desk. There’s also a hook on the back if you prefer to hang it on the wall. The wavy design comes in black, blue, gold, and white, plus one style that can be lit up in different colors with a USB cord.
To buy: From $20; amazon.com.
Genuine Fred Pickled Wine Stopper
Keep your wine fresh with this pickle stopper that reviewers say is a “hoot.” It’s made of flexible 100 percent food-grade silicone that easily fits into the top of a wine bottle. Along with a pickle, you can get a banana, a cat, crystals, or a chicken.
To buy: $12 (was $13); amazon.com.
Scandinordica Disco Ball Planter
This mini disco ball doubles as a planter, so you can add some sparkle and greenery to your house. It’s available in two sizes and three metallic colors (gold, silver, and rose gold), and it comes with a sturdy steel chain or a rope for hanging. The disco ball is made of plastic with mirrored pieces that will brighten up the room.
To buy: From $30; amazon.com.
Greenline Goods Constellations Whiskey Glasses
These lowball whiskey glasses would make a perfect gift for stargazers. They’re etched with an intricate, hand-drawn map of the constellations that shoppers say is unique and high quality. Reviewers have noted that the design and glass are durable, too.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
O’Bright Portable LED Table Lamp
This modern lamp looks so fancy that no one will guess it was just $30. The battery-powered LED lamp can be recharged with an included USB adapter and cord, and it stays lit for up to 48 hours when fully charged. There are three brightness levels that are easily adjustable with a touch sensor dimmer, too. It’s super portable, so you can use it outside in your yard or take it with you on a camping trip.
To buy: From $30 (was $40); amazon.com.
Trycooling Ceramic Lips Ring Holder
If you like quirky decor, you’ll love this unique ceramic jewelry tray that’s shaped like a pair of lips. It’s handy for collecting your jewelry, hair clips, lip balms, and other small items. The lips come in pink, dark red, and light red, and reviewers say the tray organizes their mess while making them smile.
To buy: $16; amazon.com.
What the Shape Sneaker Candle
Sneakerheads and runners will love this Nike-inspired shoe candle. It’s made of hand-poured, natural soy wax with a cotton wick that keeps it smoke-free as it burns. One Amazon shopper commented that the candle is an “exact replica of the AF1 sneaker.”
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Fomaile Smiley Face Rug
This smiley face daisy rug will bring good vibes to your home. The plush rug is made with non-shedding, high-density polyester fiber with a nonslip bottom to keep it in place. It’s absorbent enough to use as a bath mat, and it’s machine-washable for easy cleaning.
To buy: $23 (was $27); amazon.com.
Norpro Glazed Stoneware Butter Keeper
If you hate hard butter, you need to try this butter keeper that holds up to one stick. To use it, fill the top with butter, add water to the base, and then place the top upside down in the water. The water creates a seal to prevent air from getting inside, keeping the butter soft and spreadable without refrigeration for up to 30 days.
To buy: $14; amazon.com.
