Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Whisper Quiet’ Robot Vacuum—and It’s Officially at Its Lowest Price Ever

Not everyone looks forward to household chores, but even people who like getting down to the nitty-gritty of cleaning their homes need a little help sometimes. So if you're looking for an easy way to take one task off your plate, then it's time to upgrade to a robot vacuum—and this customer-loved model is majorly marked down right now.

The Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max normally costs $300, but it's currently discounted by $100 thanks to Amazon's sale. That means you can get your hands on one for just $200, which is officially its lowest price ever. The powerful robot vacuum, which works on hardwood floors and carpets alike, has an impressive runtime of up to 100 minutes. For added convenience, it's equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control it from an app on your smartphone and voice-control capabilities that allow it to work with Amazon Alexa. Plus, the robot vacuum has a special feature that detects when extra suction is needed and automatically increases its power without you lifting a finger.

Despite the vacuum's strong suction, dozens of customers sing its praises when it comes to how quiet it is while operating. One reviewer even said they can be on the phone without the other person realizing that the vacuum is currently running. Whether you want to run it while you're watching TV during the day or while you're sleeping at night, the Eufy robot vacuum is quiet enough to not interfere.

"This thing has an appetite for dirt and debris," wrote one shopper. "And what fun to send Eufy (we named her Ethel) around the house, doing all the vacuuming while we watch our favorite shows or read. Ethel does a fantastic job of cleaning my carpets (my house is 90 percent carpet), and [it's] so easy to clean her dirt bin out and clean her roller if hair wraps around it. And I was amazed [by] how whisper quiet she is!"

In addition to the vacuum itself, you'll also receive a charging base, a remote control with batteries, extra filters and brushes, a cleaning tool, and boundary strips (which you can place in entryways to prevent the vacuum from going into certain rooms). Thanks to its slim profile, the robot vacuum can squeeze under furniture to clean those hard-to-reach areas. It even has built-in sensors so you don't have to worry about it falling down staircases, for example.

Plus, many shoppers say the robot vacuum is a particularly great option for anyone with pets: "I am in love with my new Eufy RoboVac," said a customer. "This little guy is amazing. It has superb suction [so] it is excellent for pet owners; it picks up everything that I had hoped it would: cat hair, cat food, dust, hair, leaves, etc… Every time I clean the dust trap, I am amazed."

With a 4.6-star average rating from thousands of customers, the robot vacuum is clearly a life-changing investment—it's so convenient that one person said it feels like the vacuum is their "assistant."

So if you're ready to take vacuuming off your to-do list this year, head to Amazon to order the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max while it's still discounted by $100. Since there's no way of knowing when prices will go back up, we recommend adding one to your cart ASAP.