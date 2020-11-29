Amazon Shoppers Love How Well This Vacuum Cleaner Removes Pet Hair — and It’s $100 Off for Cyber Monday
Amazon
Purchasing a new vacuum cleaner can take a lot out of your wallet, so it’s important to choose the perfect fit for your household’s needs. If cleaning up after your pets is a constant hassle, the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus vacuum cleaner may be your solution for maintaining a spotless home.
The versatile vacuum has won over hundreds of Amazon shoppers because it sucks up large amounts of pet hair, cat litter, and dirt from a variety of surfaces. The lightweight build is easy to maneuver around the house, and the sleek design stows away in small spaces. Its smart seal system filters out allergens and fine dust as you clean, and the built-in extension wand can hit even the hardest-to-reach areas.
This Bissell Pet Hair Eraser is no ordinary vacuum, according to several Amazon shoppers. Many have compared its efficiency to that of their Dyson models, with some even preferring the Bissell for its suction power, cord length, and moveability. “I have never in my life wanted to vacuum as much as I do now,” said a shopper.
Amazon
Buy It! Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
“I vacuumed the day before with my Dyson and ‘thought’ it got mostly everything,” wrote one reviewer. “ABSOLUTELY NOT, not even close. This vacuum shredded the Dyson. I’m so glad I pulled the plug and bought this!”
Other shoppers are appalled by “the amount of hair, grime, and dust this vacuum sucks off the carpet” in just one go and appreciate how easy the tangle-free brush roll is to clean after multiple uses.
“I LOVE this vacuum,” said another. “I did my research and landed on this one. One of my main concerns was that I was always cutting my long hair off of the brushes of my previous vacuum, causing it to not work well and wear out the rubber belts. Not once have I had an issue with hair stuck on this roller. The canister empties with just one push and then reinstalls easily as well.”
You can save $100 on the shopper-loved vacuum cleaner thanks to an early Cyber Monday deal. Get your own for just $130 on Amazon—but hurry, this price won’t last forever!
