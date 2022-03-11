Amazon Shoppers Love That This Insulated Lunch Bag Has 'Lots of Space' for Food and Drinks, and It's 50% Off

Amy Schulman
·2 min read
Lifewit insulated lunch bag
Lifewit insulated lunch bag

Amazon

As COVID-19 restrictions ease in many places around the country, more and more people are going back to the office. With this transition comes the reintroduction of morning commutes and packing a lunch — something you may have not had to do for a long time. And while you could certainly just toss a sandwich into a paper bag and call it a day, if you are really looking to keep your lunch cold during those long commutes, you're going to want an insulated lunch bag.

Amazon's best-selling reusable lunch bag is the Lifewit Large Lunch Bag, and it's currently 50 percent off. The lunch bag keeps contents cold or hot for more than five hours at a time thanks in part to a lining made of food-grade PEVA foil. With its water-resistant and dirt-proof fabric exterior, plus its two strong handles and one larger carrying strap, the lunch bag is super durable.

And it offers plenty of storage — its 15-liter capacity provides enough space to fit 24 cans of soda, but if you need more room for the day's sandwiches, salads, snacks, and drinks, a 24-liter option is available, too (though not on sale, it's still a good deal). Both designs includes two mesh pockets on the side to hold bottles, one small zippered pouch on the front, and the main compartment, which opens from the top via two zippers. You can choose from two colors, gray and black.

Lifewit insulated lunch bag
Lifewit insulated lunch bag

Amazon

Buy It! Lifewit Large Lunch Bag, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Over 23,000 Amazon shoppers have given the lunch bag a five-star rating, calling it a "workhorse" and "spacious." One shopper wrote, "There is easily enough room still in the cooler bag to store a lunch for two with additional drinks and snacks," while another said, "Everything is still cold when I come home at night."

And a third reviewer made the switch from grocery bags for their 30-minute commutes. Now, "when I get to work the temperature isn't too different from when I took it out of the fridge" at home, they said. They also like that it's easy to clean the inside, which has "lots of space to store snacks and food."

Head to Amazon to get the Lifewit Large Lunch Bag for just $20 while it's 50 percent off.

