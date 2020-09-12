Amazon Shoppers Love This Cozy Sweater for Fall Days — and It Comes in 18 Different Prints

Amazon

With crisp, chilly air on the horizon, it may be time to treat yourself to some fresh sweaters for the upcoming season. Whether you’re taking walks around the neighborhood or snuggling up at home, Amazon shoppers are raving about one sweater in particular that's perfect for all occasions.

Made from a polyester and spandex blend, the Aleumdr Casual Pullover Sweater has a stand-up collar equipped with a zipper that will come in handy on windy autumn days. The loose fit allows you to layer other pieces underneath or overtop, and any of the 18 different prints will easily match your go-to leggings or jeans. Plus, the pullover has double pockets in the front, allowing you to carry your phone, keys, and wallet with you (and keep your hands warm!) wherever you go.

And since it has hundreds of satisfied reviews from shoppers, it’s not hard to see why the sweater has secured the number one best-selling spot for women’s petite fashion hoodies and sweatshirts on Amazon. Reviewers say it not only holds up well in the wash, but despite its roomy and cozy feel, it also fits perfectly well and isn’t overly bulky.

Buy it! Aleumdr Women’s Casual Pullover Sweater, $27.96—$28.76; amazon.com

“I am in love with this sweatshirt!! Not only is it soft, cozy, and comfortable, but every single time I’ve worn it I’ve gotten at least two compliments on it. It is one hundred percent worth getting,” wrote one shopper.

“The print is super cute and the sizing is just how I hoped,” wrote another. “Not too tight but I’m not looking double my size either. The texture of it was very soft but still held its shape after many wears.”

Have your pick from either neutrals or bright colors, with sizes ranging from small to XXL. No matter which design you go with, the price will affordably stay below $30.

