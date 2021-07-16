Amazon Shoppers Love This $13 Caddy for Decluttering Miscellaneous Items on Their Bedside Tables

Loghot Bedside Caddy Hanging Organizer

Keeping your bedroom tidy requires a few simple steps like making your bed and folding clothes (then actually putting those clothes away). But what do you do about the pile of books, magazines, chargers, lotions, and remotes on your bedside table? Stowing these nighttime essentials in a dresser or bookshelf make it inconvenient to grab them on a nightly basis, and even the drawers in your nightstand can be hard to reach when all you need are your glasses.

That's why Amazon shoppers turned to this bedside caddy that hangs on the bed frame to discreetly and conveniently store your most-reached-for items. The organizer includes a large basket with two external front pockets and one mesh side pocket to separate books from hand creams, chargers, and glasses. It even comes with two hooks on the front to hang small items like a sleep mask and scrunchie.

The caddy is made with a sturdy canvas that's wrapped around an iron frame to hold its shape even with heavier items, like a hardback novel. The canvas is both tear- and water-resistant, and the iron hooks are wide enough to fit on most bed frames. Plus, it comes in five different colors and patterns.

To buy: $13; amazon.com.

Along with placing this caddy on your bed frame, you can hang it on the cubicle at your desk, changing tables, cabinet doors, and even car consoles. Many reviewers also give them to college students to hang over their loft beds.

"I love this little caddy," this reviewer said. "The fabric does have a waterproof lining and the pockets are big enough to hold remotes and phones. It sits right on the rail with no problems and the metal is very sturdy! Well worth the money if this is something you need!"

Another shopper wrote, "This was exactly what I was looking for. I hung it on my headboard to have my glasses, remote, mouthguard, and lip balm handy. I just ordered lip balm keychain holders to hang from one of the front hooks. The quality is great. The metal frame was easy to install and stays in place. I'm also considering getting one for my office."

Keep all of your sleeping essentials within arm's reach with this bedside caddy that's just $13 on Amazon.