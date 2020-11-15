Amazon Shoppers Say You’ll Want to Live in This Warm and Fluffy Oversized Hoodie All Winter

Amazon

If there’s one piece of clothing you’ll want to stock up on this winter, it’s definitely a cozy oversized sweater. Whether you’re lounging around the house, out running errands, or having a socially distanced get-together with friends, you’re going to want to wrap yourself in a comfortable and warm topper. One option that Amazon shoppers particularly love is the Dokotoo Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt.

Made from a polyester and spandex blend that’s so soft, one customer said it feels like “being hugged by a super soft blanket,” the hoodie features a slouchy fit, half-zip front closure, and roomy front pockets. But what shoppers seem to really love about this fuzzy piece is the fact that it’s so versatile and looks good with jeans and leggings alike.

The sweatshirt comes in 15 different colors and patterns, including classic solids, colorblocked styles, and fun camo and tie-dye prints — which comes in handy since many shoppers say they’re buying multiple colors to have on rotation in their cold-weather wardrobes.

Buy It! Dokotoo Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt, $27.98–$30.99; amazon.com

“This is by far my favorite purchase I’ve made yet,” raved one shopper. “So cozy and soft! It’s warm and surprisingly blocks a good amount of wind! If I could wear this all day every day I would!! I’ll probably buy more in different colors!”

“Honestly love this hoodie. Super comfortable and soft on the inside and outside,” said another. “It looks and feels light, but has honestly been keeping me very warm when we go outside at night. It’s a great hoodie for a great price and it’s super cute.”

Customers noted that the cozy hoodie arrives in a vacuum-sealed bag, so it may not look exactly as pictured when you open it, but after a few minutes, it will fluff up to perfection. Plus, with prices starting at just $28, you can shop one for yourself and a friend (it makes a great holiday gift!) without breaking the bank.

