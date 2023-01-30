Amazon Shoppers Say This King-Size Fleece Blanket Eliminates the 'Tug-of-War' for Sheets at Night

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

With temperatures continuing to drop, cozying up indoors in the warmest clothes might be the only thing on your to-do list for the next few weeks until spring. But sometimes even a space heater, fluffy slippers, and a cup of hot tea isn't enough to knock the chill.

The solution to finally feeling warm? Wrapping yourself in a giant fuzzy blanket like a burrito — and Amazon just put a popular option on super sale. Right now, you can score the $75 Bedsure Oversized Fleece Blanket for 20 percent off, plus there's an additional 20 percent off coupon, which brings the price down to just $40 in some colors.

If you're looking for a blanket that can cover you, a few friends, and perhaps even a dog or two, this is it. Measuring in at 120 inches by 120 inches, the blanket is the size of a standard king-size comforter — meaning you'll have no problem wrapping it around you, and all your friends, a few times.

The massive blanket is made of 100 percent polyester microfiber, resulting in a super smooth texture that one five-star reviewer says is "incredibly soft." Fleece is a go-to fabric during winter thanks to the breathable material and moisture-wicking abilities that prevent overheating. Plus, it's extra warm and soft, making it a perfect choice for cuddling under.

With hundreds of five-star ratings, the blanket is beloved by shoppers for its extra-large size. "This has nearly eliminated the tug of war every night between me and my husband to have enough blanket covering us," one reviewer said.

"This is the softest blanket I've owned!" another user added. "Not only that, but it hangs completely over both sides of the bed, so no draft!" Plus, someone else said, "There is no shedding at all making a mess like my last one," and they also added that they wish they could give it 10 stars.

To freshen up the Bedsure Oversized Fleece Blanket, you can simply toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean followed by a tumble dry on low — just avoid detergent with chlorine and ironing the blanket.

Right now, you can get this popular oversized blanket for as little as $40 in gray, plus other bright solid colors like black, navy, and purple are discounted as well. Shop more on-sale Bedsure blankets below, then head directly to Amazon to checkout, since this massive discount isn't guaranteed to last much longer.

