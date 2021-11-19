Amazon Shoppers Say These Flannel Sheets Are 'Like Sleeping on a Cloud'—and They're on Sale

Mellanni 100% Organic Cotton Flannel Sheet Set

amazon.com

Do you like to switch over your wardrobe when the seasons change? Similar to when you trade in your lightweight T-shirts for chunky knit sweaters and cozy joggers, winter's imminent arrival also means it's time to make your bed the warmest, coziest place it can be. If adding a quilt or comforter is not quite up your alley, the next best thing to do is to swap out your cooling sheet set for flannel, and Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these flannel sheets.

With more than 5,500 five-star ratings, the Mellanni Flannel Sheet Set is preferred by Amazon shoppers. One of the top highlights of the sheets is they are designed from 100 percent organic cotton, and the brand also ensures 160 gram flannel is included on both sides of the sheets for optimal warmth.

Mellanni 100% Organic Cotton Flannel Sheet Set

amazon.com

To buy: $47 (was $63); amazon.com.

"OMG! The softest, warmest, most comfortable sheets we've ever had," wrote one five-star reviewer. "My husband, who doesn't usually comment on things like sheets, says they're like sleeping in a cloud! We love them! Definitely going to order more after the holidays. I only have one set now, so I have to wash them and put them right back on the bed!"

"I rarely write reviews...life is too busy. But, I got these sheets four days ago and the last three nights have been the warmest, coziest nights I've had in years," added another reviewer. "I LOVE these sheets!"

The Mellanni Flannel Sheet Set includes deep pockets to accommodate mattresses with depths of up to 16 inches. Beyond the fitted sheet, every full, queen, king, and California king set also includes a flat sheet and two standard pillowcases (twin sheet sets only include one pillowcase). The sheets are "fade, stain, shed, and wrinkle-resistant", according to the brand, and shoppers note the care instructions (machine wash on a cold setting and dry on a low heat) are simple and easy to follow.

Story continues

Mellanni 100% Organic Cotton Flannel Sheet Set

amazon.com

To buy: $47 (was $63); amazon.com.

"We washed the sheets before using them as recommended on the package," wrote a third reviewer. "Got a large amount of fuzz in the drier but that's no big deal, to be expected with flannel sheets… After washing they are soft to the touch, fit the bed perfectly, and are warm and comfy to sleep on. All in all a great product!"

Whether you're looking for a Christmas gift or a way to create a warm space for a restful night, shop for a Mellanni Flannel Sheet Set (or two) while the sale is live.