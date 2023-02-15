Amazon Shoppers Say 'Don't Hesitate' to Buy This Space Heater — and It's on Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The weather outside is still frightful — which means we're all spending a decent chunk of time curled up under a blanket, nursing a mug of hot cocoa. And while you could certainly throw on the heat, you may be looking for ways to limit your energy use and save money.

One solution? Snagging a space heater, like the KopBeau Oscillating Space Heater that's currently 38 percent off at Amazon. This handy device can heat up a room in no time, capable of hitting up to 1,500-watts of power in just a few minutes. It's designed with three heat settings, an adjustable thermostat, a fan-only setting, and a removable filter that's easy to clean. Plus, it oscillates up to 70 degrees in each direction, pushing out plenty of hot air to all parts of the room.

It's also equipped with a number of safety features. If the heater accidentally overheats or tips over, it will automatically shut off, plus it has a child-lock function. You'll be able to select settings straight from the LED display on the top of the device, and it even comes with a remote control. And when you want to move it from room to room, just grab the handle at the back for easy transport.

Buy It! KopBeau Oscillating Space Heater, $55.49 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

This space heater has racked up over 4,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say "don't hesitate" to buy it. Others add that it can heat up a room "within 10 minutes" and call it an "absolute gem." One user said, "We have to turn it off because it heats up almost too [well] at times," while another explained that it "packs a punch."

A third user explained that they had purchased several space heaters throughout the years, but "this is the best heater I've ever purchased." They wrote that it's "incredible," adding that "the doors at work open often, and here in Michigan it's cold. Not with this heater." They even said: "I've had other co-workers comment how nice it is." They finished off by remarking, "I've actually had to turn it low or move it away because it's too warm."

Head to Amazon to snag the KopBeau Oscillating Space Heater while it's 38 percent off.

