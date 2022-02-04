Amazon Shoppers Are Comparing This $60 Coat to *the* One Michelle Obama Made Famous

Michelle Obama Amazon Coat Dupe

When Michelle Obama debuted her cranberry monochromatic belted Sergio Hudson look at the Inauguration last year, it instantly went viral. Fans were going crazy over the former FLOTUS' floor-length peacoat, which she wore with a matching turtleneck and wide-leg trousers. But if you don't have $2,800 to shell out on stylish outerwear, you can recreate her iconic look for less with this ″elegant and sleek″ $60 trench at Amazon.

"I needed a new dress coat, and after the joyous Inauguration [last year], I decided to look for a 'Michelle Obama' coat. She looked so stunning in her long burgundy coat," one shopper wrote. "I ordered this one, it arrived very quickly, and it is perfect! I am busty and have 'solid' upper arms, and it is comfortable even there. This will look amazing with dressy trouser jeans and high heeled black boots."

chouyatou Women's Big Notch Lapel Single Breasted Mid-Long Wool Blend Coat

Shop now: $59; amazon.com

Shop now: $59; amazon.com

Many more fans love the Chouyatou Wool Coat just as much: It's the number three best-seller in the retailer's peacoat category and has garnered over 3,400 five-star ratings from customers who say that "it looks professional and much more expensive than it actually is."

The stylish outerwear is made from a blend of wool and polyester and comes in 12 colors and patterns, including a burgundy that looks similar to the style icon's version. It features a three-button closure, a V-neck notched lapel, and two pockets. Sizes range from XS to XXL and the brand offers a size chart to help you get the best fit. And even though shoppers mostly used the coat to look more dressed up, they said that it's also easy to style for every day with jeans and a hoodie.

Shop the more affordable version of Michelle Obama's famous plum coat at Amazon, or check out other jewel-tone-inspired colors below.

