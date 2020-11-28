Amazon Shoppers Say This Comfy Wireless Bra ‘Feels Light as Air’—and It’s 72% off for Black Friday

amazon.com

Even though vacuums and TVs are some of the most popular products to buy on Black Friday, there are actually plenty of discounts on clothing during the holiday weekend, too. And one of the best deals we’ve seen is on this comfy wireless bra that’s a whopping 72 percent off on Amazon.

With over 10,700 five-star ratings, the Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra is clearly a favorite among Amazon shoppers. It normally costs $44, but it’s marked down to just $13 right now. The bra is packed with features that make it extra comfortable, like a back-smoothing band, straps that won’t slip or dig into your skin, and lightly padded cups that offer the right amount of support and coverage.

“This has got to be the most comfortable bra I have ever worn!” wrote a shopper. “It feels like you’re wearing nothing and being that I am six months pregnant and can not find a comfy bra, this one has revolutionized my life. I bought one wanting to try it out and immediately went back and bought a second.”

Other customers rave about how functional the bra is, with many mentioning that it looks completely smooth under their clothes—no weird bumps or seams peeking through. Another even said it’s “so soft and unrestricting, it feels as light as air.”

The comfy wireless bra comes in a wide variety of colors, including neutrals like beige and black and more exciting shades like pastel pink and bright red. It’s available in sizes ranging from 32C to 42DD, but the brand also makes a similar version that takes some of the guesswork out of sizing. (That one comes in sizes small to XXX-large, and it’s also on sale for the same price.)

Ready to try it out yourself? Head to Amazon to shop Bali’s best-selling wireless bra while it’s still 72 percent off.

To buy: from $13 (was $44); amazon.com

