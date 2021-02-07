Amazon shoppers claim this blow dryer is the ‘perfect Dyson dupe,’ and it’s less than $45
Anyone who has the task of wash day knows the difference a great blow-dryer can make. Of course, not all blow-dryers are the same, and some of the most high-profile names (*cough* Dyson) can set you back hundreds of dollars.
Well, Amazon shoppers have found an affordable and convenient Dyson blow-dryer dupe. The best part? It’s only $43.
Shop: Ionic Hair Dryer, $42.99
Credit: Amazon
This hair dryer contains negative ion technology, which reduces frizz and enhances shine without causing dryness. Also included in the pack is a diffuser and two concentrator nozzles, making it easy to handle hair no matter the thickness or texture.
“I’ve wanted the Dyson [hair dryer] for forever but refused to pay an arm and a leg for it. I was so excited to find a knockoff version with great reviews. This blow-dryer is compact, easy to hold and powerful. It comes with a diffuser and two other attachments for blow-drying,” one five-star reviewer pointed out. “My curls loved the diffuser attachment, and my results speak for themselves. Overall, I love this dryer and highly recommend it! You won’t regret your purchase. Way better than spending $500 on a Dyson.”
Another reviewer mentioned that this blow-dryer is perfect for their thick hair. “My thick curly hair normally takes 24 hours to air dry, but with this hair dryer, give me 20 minutes and my hair is DRY!” they commented.
Seriously, a Dyson blow dryer dupe that helps achieve instant results? Achieve perfect hair for less than $45.
